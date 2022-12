Miami lost some depth to the defensive line this afternoon as Jordan Miller decided to enter the transfer portal. He registered 18 tackles in 2022 adding one sack and a fumble recovery.

In four years at Miami, Miller notched 60 total tackles and three sacks.

Miller is the 13th player overall and the fourth player from the defensive line to make intentions public to leave the Miami football program.

The 6'4" 330-pound interior lineman was a three-star prospect coming out of Sandalwood High School (Jacksonville, FL).