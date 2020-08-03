DT: Miami "high on my list for sure"
Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail High School Class of 2022 DT Segree Graham lists 11 early scholarship offers, including Miami.The Canes offered in June.“Miami’s high on my list for sure,” Graham ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news