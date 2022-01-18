Ducks OL in transfer portal: "Would be cool" playing for Mirabal, Cristobal
The Oregon to Miami connection could pay off for the Canes when it comes to Ducks OL transfer Logan Sagapolu, who entered the transfer portal today.It’s expected UM will pursue Sagapolu, and he tol...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news