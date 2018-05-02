CaneSport.com

Dunmore picks up UM offer after Dugans visits school, talks status
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School WR John Dunmore was waiting on a Hurricane scholarship offer.And today, with UM coaches going to his school to evaluate him, he got it.Dunmore says wh...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news