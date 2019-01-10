Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 11:04:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Early enrollees set to report this weekend

CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes ... and programs around the nation ... love early enrollees.Not only do those players get an extra five-plus months on campus working with the team, competing in spring practice and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}