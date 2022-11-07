Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNGcmll ZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW48L2E+ IHNheXMgdG8ga2VlcCBhbiBleWUgb24gZml2ZS1zdGFycyBOeWNrb2xlcyBI YXJib3IgYW5kIFNhbXNvbiBPa3VubG9sYSBvdXQgb2YgdGhlIEVhc3QgcmVn aW9uOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbmx0TEdtSXF6ayI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL25sdExHbUlxems8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9y V3BIZlB6UGdrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcldwSGZQelBnazwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5NjQxNjcxNTMyMDg1MjQ5P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Early Signing Period is six weeks away and the pressure is building. Highly ranked prospects around the country are closing in on their final decisions and the all important final visits are coming. Here is a look at the top remaining storylines in the East as the Early Signing Period looms large on the horizon.

Will Nyckoles Harbor really wait until February?

This whole column could be only about Harbor because there is a lot to sift through. The five-star and track superstar out of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll says he is not going to sign until the late National Signing Day in February because he didn't get to take all his visits. That being said, Harbor will have taken all of his official visits by the time the Early Signing Period rolls around if everything works out as planned. LSU is currently scheduled to host him for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 2 followed by Maryland and then Miami over the next two weekends. There will be a lot of pressure on Harbor and his family to sign after taking those visits. On the other hand, Harbor's trip to LSU might have to be rescheduled if Archbishop Carroll makes it to the championship game. He also would like to return to Michigan and South Carolina for visits before signing, which would be very difficult to do prior to the Early Signing Period.

*****

Is Samson Okunlola a lock for Miami?

Okunlola doesn't reveal much when it comes to the inner workings of his recruitment but it isn't hard to see how much he likes Miami. He nearly committed to the Canes during the summer and just took a surprise unofficial visit to Miami this weekend. Okunlola took official visits to Alabama, Miami and Michigan State this summer and possible official visits to Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia and Penn State are on the table. There isn't a decision date lined up yet but he is planning on enrolling early so an announcement isn't too far off.

*****

Did Georgia just lock in a commitment from Daevin Hobbs?

The scene in Athens over the weekend made a huge impression with recruits and Hobbs was already really excited about Georgia. The four-star defensive lineman has been working on choosing among Georgia, Tennessee or Alabama and is set to commit on Nov. 25, his mother's birthday. Was the result of the game a bit of foreshadowing? Watching the Georgia defensive front wreak havoc on Tennessee's high-powered offense could have a lasting impact on Hobbs, much to the delight of Georgia's coaches and fans.

*****

Could North Carolina hang on to Kaveion Keys?

This is a tough call. Keys didn't commit to North Carolina to hold a spot but he has been looking around and Penn State is the other likeliest option. He was just at Penn State for the White Out game against Minnesota a couple weeks ago. Keys really enjoyed his time there and rumors popped up about an impending decommitment from UNC. That hasn't happened … yet. It's certainly something to monitor as the Early Signing Period gets closer.

*****

Will five-star QB Jadyn Davis influence other recruits?