Je'Rel Bolder

Bolder has had a heck of an offseason so far. He won the receiver MVP award at the Charlotte Rivals Camp and has been a 7-on-7 standout in recent weeks. Bolder’s route running skills, consistent hands and strong play against physical defensive backs have helped him shine, regardless of the competition. There’s no doubt he’ll be a riser in the next rankings update and we should continue to see his recruitment trend upward as well.

Desmond Green

A massive offensive lineman from South Carolina, Green is a devastating run blocker who hasn’t been asked to pass block much during his high school career. At the Charlotte Rivals Camp he showed he has the skill set to develop that area of his game. Green’s physical dimensions and athletic traits translate to the next level well and he’s the type of prospect who will see huge returns from a college strength and conditioning program.

Camdin Portis

Portis, the son of Miami Hurricanes great Clinton Portis, has seen a tremendous uptick in his recruitment ever since he won a gold ball at the Charlotte Rivals Camp. The long, instinctive defensive back does a great job getting his hands on the ball. Portis has the technical skills and enough speed to give almost any receiver problems when he’s in coverage. He is particularly effective playing from depth and breaking on passes when the ball is in the air.

Aiden Harris

The physical development Harris has undergone since last season has been outstanding. He’s grown about an inch and dropped some of the extra weight he was carrying. As a result, Harris has become more explosive at the snap and still plays with the strength and aggressiveness we’ve come to expect from him. He’s a versatile defensive line prospect who can play inside or outside, depending on the scheme and game situation. As a three-star prospect, Harris is obviously underrated and will see his rating rise in the next major rankings update.

