Ed Reed is coming back to The U as Chief of Staff
A legend is coming back to Miami.Former Cane and NFL great Ed Reed will join the Miami football team as Manny Diaz's Chief of Staff, the job that Alonzo Highsmith was in line for before Diaz opted...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news