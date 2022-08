Ed Reed Makes Appearance At Miami Fall Camp

From Ed Orgeron to Jason Taylor and Alonzo Highsmith, the stars have made it out to GreenTree for Miami Hurricanes fall camp.

On Tuesday, it was time for Ed Reed to make an appearance. Reed's title is Chief of Staff for the Miami Hurricanes.

Reed spent the morning observing the defensive backs, offering them pointers during a series of drills. He was vocal and outgoing, showing his support for his alma mater.