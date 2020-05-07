Ed Reed tape review nets Baltimore-area safety a Cane offer
Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin High School DB Daymon David added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer May 6.He may be rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com, but he lists 20 offers - of those about 1...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news