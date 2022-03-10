Elijah Arroyo: It's a tight end-friendly offense under Josh Gattis

Last season TE Elijah Arroyo emerged as a solid backup behind starter Will Mallory, ending with 86 yards and a TD in limited reps.

Now, in new coordinator Josh Gattis’ system, Arroyo could be in line for more work - Gattis used three tight ends a lot in a rotation last year at Michigan.

“I love (the new offense), it’s a tight end-friendly offense,” Arroyo said. “It gives us a chance to shine. It’s similar in ways, 12 personnel, a lot of that. It’s different, slower at times because we’re still learning right now.

“If I show out at practice I should play a lot in games.”

Arroyo’s part of a talented tight end group that starter Will Mallory said Wednesday is the deepest he’s seen compared to his prior four years here.

“I love our tight end group,” Arroyo said. “I feel we’re the hardest working group on the team.”

He adds that practices so far “are fast paced, everyone’s getting reps. It’s competition.”

Arroyo says a big focus for him is improving his run blocking. In a different approach than under the prior staff, the tight ends are now working in early drills with the offensive tackle group instead of with the wide receivers.

So an emphasis will be on their physicality as well as their receiving skills.

“I’m a very versatile person, a do-it all guy, feel like a Swiss Army knife,” Arroyo said. “I can improve on short area quickness and blocking on the run game. I enjoy all of it, it’s a process.”

Arroyo has put the off-season to good use.

He’s reshaped his body despite still weighing the same 250 pounds he did a year ago. Since last season he’s gone from nine percent body fat to 6.9 percent.

“I got bigger overall, put on some weight, was able to trim that fat down that I had,” Arroyo said. “I feel the workouts we had were more efficient than the ones we had prior. When you lift I can see how it correlates to what I’m doing on the field.”