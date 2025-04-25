Elijah Arroyo selected in the second round of NFL Draft by Seattle

On the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft, tight end Elijah Arroyo heard his name called in the second round of the NFL Draft (50th overall) to the Seattle Seahawks. He was the sixth tight end selected (Colston Loveland - Michigan, Tyler Warren - Penn State, Mason Taylor - LSU, and Terrance Ferguson - Oregon) and continues a tradition of tight ends selected by the NFL from 'The U.' Arroyo is the third tight end selected from the University of Miami since 2021: Will Mallory (in 2023, Brevin Jordan in 2021). Miami now has 16 tight ends chosen for the NFL draft since 2000. Arroyo has taken much from many of the tight ends that have come before him at Miami. "I would say I like to borrow a lot of different things from a lot of different people," Arroyo said. "My main guys are the Miami guys. Those are the main guys that I watch. Jimmy Graham. Greg Olsen. Jeremy Shockey. David Njoku. Kellen Winslow. There's a lot of Miami greats that I was able to take after." Originally from Miami, FL, Arroyo suffered an ACL injury that limited him to just 11 total games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The injuries he sustained during his college career helped shape his character. "I feel like the injuries that I've had have molded me into the man I am," Arroyo said. "Just the adversity I had to face. All the rehab. All of the days there where I didn't feel like doing it, and I felt, 'How's the future you going to think?' I went and did it, and I'm here now." Coming out of high school, Arroyo was the ninth-ranked tight end and 214th overall prospect in the 2021 class at Independence High School in Frisco, TX. The talented six-foot-four, 245-pound tight end learned about football when he moved to Mexico at six years old.

"I played one year of football down in South Florida, then I moved over to Mexico," Arroyo said. "I played there six years. I feel like the sport of football in Mexico grew a lot throughout my years out there. I learned the game in Spanish first, which was pretty cool. And then I came back over, and I realized how similar things were. Is still the same sport; it's still football. Moving from Mexico to Texas, the guys were a little bigger. More guys my size, bigger than I was. I was used to being the biggest guy in Mexico. A lot of that, it's still similar. It's still football." Last season was Arroyo's first season as a full-time starter, playing in all 13 games. He was one of the primary targets for top overall selection QB Cam Ward, recording 35 receptions (fifth on the team) for 590 yards (fourth on the team) and scoring seven touchdowns (third on the team). Arroyo earned All-ACC second-team recognition.

Arroyo was a receiver in high school and has improved as a blocker, which is a necessity for a tight end. “Typically, with those guys that have that elite top-end speed like he does, they have to learn to play grounded and get their cleats in the ground, and he picked up on it very naturally,” Miami tight ends coach Cody Woodiel said. “He can bend well, and he can come low to high, come out of his hips."

Scouting Report

Strengths Looking the part of the modern NFL tight end, Arroyo has adequate size and athleticism for the position. He’s shown the ability to stretch the field on vertical routes up the seams, and he’s explosive enough to take short catches and pick up extra yardage when he’s given space. He displays strong hands and routinely snatches the ball out of the air, preventing it from reaching his chest and allowing opposing defenders to break up the pass. Arroyo can line up anywhere on the field, giving his offense a great deal of versatility with formations due to his well-rounded skill set. Weaknesses The most significant red flag with Arroyo is medical, as he has missed sizable chunks of multiple seasons due to serious injuries. That could lead to questions about his long-term durability at the next level and also provides pro scouts with a limited sample size from which to assess his on-field abilities. He’s a willing enough blocker, but he lacks the lower-body strength to consistently anchor against front-seven defenders or set a strong edge in the run game. While he can stretch the field vertically, Arroyo doesn’t have the elite straight-line speed or lateral explosiveness to create consistent separation down the field.