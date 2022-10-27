In a surprise turn of events, five-star and number-one cornerback in the country, Cormani McClain commits to Miami over Alabama and Florida. McClain was considered a lock to Florida heading into today, as the Pouncey twins were supposedly tied into his recruitment and helping him navigate through the recruiting process.

It cannot be understated how big of a win this is for Mario Cristobal in what has been a tumultuous first season. This recruiting victory puts Miami back in the conversation for a top-five class and brings back the recruiting momentum of the late summer. McClain is originally from Pompano Beach, FL, and is returning home to South Florida after leaving for the Polk County area.

The top corner was pegged by many to commit to Florida and his announcement was scheduled for 7 PM eastern on October 27th. His announcement to commit to Miami was made via social media moments earlier. A source close to McClain says he made the decision from Florida to Miami this morning.