Elite DB Brody Jennings on Miami official: 'I had the time of my life'

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High School athlete Brody Jennings spent last weekend at Miami for his official visit under tragic circumstances.

His father, Bradley, passed away just before the trip was to begin for the family. The group would follow through and see Coral Gables once more as the Hurricane staff worked to make the weekend as uplifting as possible.

"My dad passed a few days ago, so I couldn't really think," Jennings told local media. "I came on the visit and had the time of my life. I came here to have fun. It was about football, but more about family and football at the same time. He (Mario Cristobal) is not just a football guy, he's a family guy -- all the coaches are family guys. Father figures.

"My dad wanted me to be strong. He liked Miami a lot. He liked the school a lot and I like it a lot. We wanted to still see everything."

Jennings has considerable connections to the area and Miami program itself, with two siblings attending UM, including his sister currently on the track team.

The bigger picture with the people and the place all came together for a memorable time on campus.

"It's been great," he said. "I don't know if any other schools are topping this official visit. Not even in just seeing everything, but the coaches. Coach Cristobal is a great coach. Coach (Will) Harris ad Coach (Zac) Etheridge -- great coaches, and the whole staff was great.

"I've been here multiple times before...But to see what the program is about is something serious. It's like that for real. It's a great program to play in with great people to be around. My family is from Miami. They've been down before and they enjoyed the visit, too. They enjoy the school and they're Miami Hurricanes fans already, so it would be great playing around the hometown of my parents."