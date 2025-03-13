Elite local DB Kenton Dopson commits to Miami

Keeping local talent home is sometimes a challenge for the Miami Hurricanes, with so many schools looking to pluck talent out of South Florida's fertile ground.

On Thursday, Miami received an early pledge from Kenton Dopson III, the second-ranked cornerback in the nation. He chose the Hurricanes over Syracuse, Florida State, Georgia, and Louisville.

"I was born into it," Dopson said. "It doesn't get any better than this. Home town team. Right here, where I grew up. They treat me like I'm already home."

Dopson, who plays for a local program, Miami Norland, visited Miami for its first spring practice and was impressed with the intensity of the practice by defensive back coaches Will Harris and Zac Etheridge.

"Practice was great; the intensity was there. The intensity level was different. They were at each other's necks. They were competing at a high level."

Development is highest on Dopson's list of recruiting factors, and he believes the Miami coaches can take him to the next level.

"They keep a hundred with me. They keep it real, and I feel like they will develop me."

Dopson plans to return to Miami for its spring game. During his sophomore season, he registered 16 total tackles (12 solo), three interceptions, 16 passes defended and a sack.