Elite Prospect Day: The event by event breakdown
It was Elite Prospect Day at the University of Miami, and yes it was a full day affair.Prospects started showing up early in the morning (the event officially started at 11 a.m.) and the event was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news