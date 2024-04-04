Long, rangy two-sport prospects in the state of Florida can see their recruitment boom at different points of the year.

The ascent is tangible for St. Augustine (Fla.) High School sophomore wide receiver Somourian Wingo Jr., who has added more than a dozen offers in the New Year. Defending national champion Michigan was the most recent, coming in on Wednesday.

The Wolverines join Tennessee, Miami, Louisville, UCF and a host of others on the list early on.

"It’s great, just keeping me motivated, also reminding me to stay focused and keep grinding, it’s all paying off," Wingo told Rivals. "Thanking God every day, though, none of it is possible with out him -- so i’m giving all glory to god and just staying humble and working."