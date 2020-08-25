Ephraim Banda on Tues.: Depth a work in progress, but encouraging signs
Coach Ephraim Banda’s safety unit has three veteran returners, making it one of the more solid returning groups on the team.Gurvan Hall, Amari Carter and Bubba Bolden combined to start 17 games las...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news