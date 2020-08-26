Eric Hickson: We need 3 or 4 RBs that can get it done in games
Running backs coach Eric Hickson has a nice problem.With three backs that have shown this fall they can pick up good yardage in chunks and find the end zone, what kind of rotation will he use?Cam H...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news