Miami Hurricane football fans don’t have to wait until Aug. 24 to watch the team on national television.

July 23 at 8 p.m. ESPN2 will feature David Feeley’s Cane workout sessions on the show “Gymratts”.

The promo for the 30-minute special that’s hosted by fitness icon Josh “Farb” Goldstein?

“We want to profile the hardcore, the outrageous and the coolest workout locales in the country.”

Yes, Gymratts filmed at the U.

So how did this all come about?

Gymratts producer/creator Marc Honan told CaneSport on Monday that “when we created the show in 2018 it was a two show deal with ESPN and our plan was to do the first show at this really cool and unique gym. We did that at Poe’s Gym in Nashville. And the goal was to do a second show at a college and show off their program. Miami just made so much sense with all the changes they made recently and the upgrades they did to their facility. It seemed like the perfect college to show off the new attitude, the new look and the new facility.”

It also didn’t hurt that Honan used to work for Sports Channel Florida in the 1990s and was involved with The Butch Davis Show. After that stint Honan spent about 20 years in the NFL, including 18 as Senior Vice President of Marketing/Broadcasting for the Buffalo Bills.

“It was a bit of a going home for me because I worked with coach Davis on The Butch Davis Show,” Honan said. “Geez, that was 1995, 1996 time frame. Just to see all the changes. And one thing I really thought they did a great job on campus with and in strength and conditioning is their commitment to tradition. To see the banners in the rafters, the tributes to all the Hall of Famers both in pro and college was really impressive. And for me to be with the Bills and see the big Jim Kelly banner was really cool for me.”

When ESPN first made contact with UM to pitch the show, the reaction?

“It moved really quickly, and they were really excited about it,” Honan said.

And Feeley made a quick impression on the show’s staff.

“Once we started talking to the University of Miami we talked with David and right way his energy was just contagious,” Honan said. “We knew pretty quickly that this had a chance to be a quality show.”