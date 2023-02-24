On how many of the recruiting class will be present for spring football





“Currently 23 of them are on campus right now. We signed I believe in total 33 guys maybe another one in there. We’re still in the hunt for more. We still have about five, six, seven pieces that we’d like to add to the roster. It gives us an opportunity to really enhance ourselves at several positions and the guys that are here right now so far they have lived up to the billing physically, the way they’ve attacked their work, had a chance to work with them. But even more so impressively the way that the older guys have taken them in and the way they’ve adjusted to a very demanding and tough culture. It’s been great to be around them. Next Saturday we kick off spring ball so we’re fired up man.”





On adding talent through the transfer portal





“Absolutely. This will be the first go-around with the springtime transfer portal. So you got to gage on…you got to determine on what you want coming in, and you got to be ready for a couple more things to go out, or set yourself up so you can make room to bring some more people. It’s a little bit of both but either way we’re prepared. We feel at certain positions are ready to play for this 2023 season and others still need a couple of enhancements, or some more depth, or some more experience, as you know that part of it is never-ending.”





On positions that need to be addressed





“Well I think two things, we definitely feel better at wide receiver, not only because of the two guys that have joined us, but a tremendous uptick in the levels of commitment and levels of performance so far by some of the guys that have been here. A guy like Jacolby George and Brashard Smith have taken a tremendous step up. And part of it two is that Shannon Dawson’s here and it’s an offense that does a really good job getting the ball in the hands of playmakers. All of sudden these guys have gained eight, ten, twelve pounds and their grinding and their working. It’s really good to see and you know what it’s that time in a guys career when that’s got to kick in. Guys like Isaiah Horton haven’t had a chance yet, that guy’s looking great. [Xavier] Restrepo’s always busting his butt and done really well. And you got guys like Ray Ray [Nathaniel Joseph] and Robby [Washington], those guys…impressive dudes now. They can flat-out roll. We’ll be looking to add a couple more there and there’s other positions too. You can never have enough defensive linemen. We have a lot of guys on the mend heading into spring ball. Experience anywhere…a guy that can play man coverage, a true nickel, another corner, safety. You are always looking for guys at different positions and you got to see how you come out health-wise out of spring.”





On the hire of Shannon Dawson at offensive coordinator





“He’s an elite play caller and quarterback coach. He has…part of his history is being in the ‘Air Raid’ system, but you seen over the course of the last several years, those guys have really transformed and evolved into guys that get downhill in the run game with power, and counter, and split zone, and wide zone, and pin and pull and all that good stuff. And you delve more and more into it and whatever he’s had, he’s made work. If he’s had good running backs he’s run the heck out of the ball. If he had good receivers and quarterbacks, they’ve thrown it around pretty well, so what we expect is just a very explosive enhancement to our offense. And a guy that really knows how to get the ball in the hands of the playmakers, especially with a really fortified enhanced offensive line.”





On the hire of Lance Guidry at defensive coordinator





“There were a couple things. One was schematically, he’s just really hard to play against. I played against him before. You’re not sure where that pressure’s coming from. The coverages are a disguise. You’re not getting the same picture every snap. That makes it really hard for an offense, for linemen, for quarterbacks. That’s one thing we had to take a drastic step in. Last year we were implementing a system that was implemented. We stayed vanilla throughout the course of the year. This gives us a chance to be really dynamic and very hard to figure out but the part that I love about him is he gets his guys to play really, really damn hard. I mean they are flying all over the place and knocking people around. They get to the ball in a hurry, they get there with bad intentions and they finish. They’re good tacklers. They’re schematically aware of where their help is. Again, to rack up those kind of numbers statistically in a league where they move the ball really, really well and then going and playing Notre Dame and having the type of performance that they had when you are at a talent disadvantage, this is exactly, both guys are exactly what we need.”





On making coaching changes





“I don’t think it’s as hard as it is perceived to be. If that makes sense. And the reason being is that, look in football, people either move on, or you help them move on, or you just have to make a change. It comes in different ways. It’s hard to tell for what reasons right? Sometimes it might be a family thing a guy’s got to go. Sometimes a guy’s not performing up to that level and he’s not going to match the culture and you certainly don’t put that dirty laundry out there you just help them find a place, because if they worked hard and they’re good people, you know what, they deserve that respect. I’ve been taught to be professional about that, help people move on. You got to have the realistic approach of every time there’s a change, whether it happened or you force it to happen, it’s an opportunity to upgrade. You have to live by that and you approach the process with those intentions and you’ll find more times than not, that actually happens. You get to upgrade. You get to bring new and fresh ideas. And you’ll find that I really wanted it this way, let’s go this route and you get it. It’s not as hard as it seems. It’s actually pretty exciting and an opportunity to get better.”





On if he expects the 2023 class to play early





“Absolutely. On top of that, there’s a lot of guys on the mend heading into spring ball. Guys are going to get a ton of reps. There won’t be a lack of opportunities for these guys. This is what Miami’s recruiting classes should always look like right? There’s several years of a gap where that hasn’t been the case. Thus creating a talent deficiency on a roster that’s not Miami-like. This is a really good start to get back on track to what Miami needs to look like and the best part about these guys, again, they’re ultra-talented and I understand all that, but they’re humble, and their hungry and you know what, you can push them and coach them hard, because this offseason has been a tremendous test and a challenge for them. And they did nothing but respond. And again, credit to the older guys that have taken them in. They’ve really done a good job of enhancing the culture.”





On any concerns about quarterback Tyler Van Dyke





“The thing that I was concerned about most was surrounding him with the caliber of talent that a guy like that needs to have to be successful. You got be able to block him up, and you got to be able to be to scheme it open too now right? Systematically, it just didn’t fit man. Those systems were phenomenal when we were at Alabama and at Oregon. The track record is what it is. They worked and they worked well, but when you are in a roster transition and whatnot and it doesn’t quite fit, you have to keep finding tweaks and keep finding ways to make things work and we didn’t do a good enough job when the injuries piled up. It was difficult, but we didn’t. Tyler [Van Dyke] to me is a guy that, besides the fact that he is a really good football player, he doesn’t get enough credit because a lot of guys, they would have ran to the hills. Oh, I’m not getting this, I’m not getting that, it’s not happening. But instead, all he did was…you know what he was instrumental in getting a lot of these guys on board and signing them. This guy altered a trip to go see his family, had the plane turn, well didn’t have the plane turn around but, flew back and participated in recruiting weekend that made this class what it is. The guy is really motivated and focused on having a great season and having a great football team so a lot of credit to him.

,

On bringing in both high-level recruiters and coaches





“Every coach has to be able to be both. You can’t hire a bad coach that can recruit. There’s no room for that anymore. I think back in time in football you could have maybe a combination of both. I don’t think you can do that anymore. You got to have guys that have to have that balance because you got to orchestrate and split your days up where you got to handle both because look, your best recruiters are your own players. And if you are a coach and you don’t know what the heck they’re talking about, well you know what, your players are going to let people know now. I always like the example of Penei Sewell. Yeah, he’s a 375-pound giant right? But you know what, at 19 when he was a six or seventh-overall pick, you know what that is? A combination of talent and making sure a guy gets in a system. Pumping three top-ten picks in three straight years that’s…get the talent but develop it and go win games. You got to have both. I don’t think you could have guys that just do one and not the other. There’s a recruiting department that can be helpful in that and some analysts that can lean more one way or another, but not one of our ten coaches.”





On year one





“Looking from afar, I’d say I studied Miami inside and out. We knew it was going to be a very difficult challenge. We knew it. Now, is it difficult in terms of just the results, of course. We’ve been ten or eleven straight years of…in December you are either playing for a conference title, a national title, a Rose Bowl, I mean it’s…you become very not only used to it but you’re addicted to that. But you are also realistic, because there was a reason you were brought here and it wasn’t because things were going well. There had to be a complete upheaval of…especially culture-wise the capacity to work. The ability to press and push. And be able to just be a team that can face adversity and overcome it, and then close a huge talent gap where I think it’s clearly defined in the fact that the University of Miami has always dominated the draft. Always. And then the last five years, really the worst five years in Miami history as it relates to the draft right? That’s not by accident. That falls on recruiting and an organization is responsible for doing that so we knew we had to fix that, and you know what it stinks, it hurts, it keeps you up at night and you better be a tough son of gun and wake up every day and go back to work, because when you sign a class like this, when you retain the right kind of players, that are committed to doing it a certain way, you realize you know what, this is like deja vu, 97, 98, 99. Some of the other years that we’ve had here. So you are ultra excited. Your enthusiasm is through the roof. Our players now know, that we are surrounded by some really good players and coaches. The best part is, the other players out there that we are recruiting, they want to play with elite players and they are seeing the type of players that are coming here. So this thing now starts building upon itself and sky’s the limit.”





On his wife helping in recruiting





“She’s an army brat. She’s a daughter of a retired colonel in the army. Twin sisters, brother was actually a west point grad as well. Yeah, I mean she’s tolerating my butt. She deserves a purple heart with all the hours that we put it in. Otherwise, they are just great human beings, but don’t ask them about football because they couldn’t tell you what a third down is or a first down is. But in terms of just going the distance, she has a legitimate super high mom care factor for the people and what we do for a living. It’s an all-in situation by all the families.”