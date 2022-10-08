Miami Hurricanes Football: Miami HC Mario CristobalPostgame Press Conference Transcripts: North Carolina

Sat., Oct. 8, 2022

Hard Rock Stadium

Opening Statement…

“Obviously, we came up short. Disappointing. We played hard, showed resiliency, good responses. Critical errors, obviously, typically tell the tale of a game like this.”

On the run game not working as well…

“The quarterback sneak didn’t go in. The wide zone, running back cut inside, the three technique versus bare endzone with a wing is not supposed to happen. You’re supposed to stay outside. The pass at the end, obviously, they had eyes for it.”

On the run game…

“I have to get on the film and see what’s up. You know, some things look like they’re there and all of a sudden, it’s one yard or no yards or two yards. You know, you run power and you’ve got a good double team and you feel like you have a good kick out and it should be a successful play. Wide zone versus some of those things should be good, but we’re short. We’re short on something. Sometimes, the double team is too thin. Sometimes, a guy allows penetration. Sometimes, we’re not reading it the right way. We’re out of sync in the run game. It’s not a matter of effort, but we’ve got to do a better job. We tried every which way to get the ball going on the ground – split zone, counter, power, wide zone. I mean, you name it. Then, Tyler got so hot that said, ‘let’s just go with it,’ and he did a really good job.”

On how to get the team on track…

“I’ll just go right to it; we knew we had work to do getting here at Miami and that’s what we are all about. Like you mentioned, moral victories aren’t it, especially when you have opportunities. We gave ourselves an opportunity in the fourth quarter to have the ball and potentially tie or win the game. We came up short there as well. Do we see effort and better resiliency, yes? Are there very fixable, should not go sideways type situations? Yes. And do you address those directly and bluntly? Absolutely. There’s no sugarcoating it. Just really upset. But I’m proud because the guys were grinding and they kept coming, no matter what. They really had the right attitude and right mentality, a really good pregame and really good physicality. They’re a good football team and especially up front on both sides of the ball. We threw the ball well, but we didn’t run it well. They did some things on third down. I think they were about 50 percent on third down and we were about 5-of-14, almost 36 percent.”

On the pass game…

“Will [Mallory] did a great job. Frank [Ladson, Jr.] continues to do really well. Brashard [Smith] is a guy who has really stepped up, particularly in his habits. In sitting down and meeting with him and his family, it’s obvious he is an awesome young man. And he just started putting in the time and the work and has cut out all the nonsense and the BS and has really stepped up in a big-time way. I’m proud of him and fired up for him going forward. He’s a young guy and he has a world of football ahead of him and expect him to be a good player maker for us. It was good to see Colbie Young step up and do well. Jaleel Skinner is a great player. Obviously, he is in a bad place right now, mentally, because he was trying to get out of bounds, and he didn’t. Lesson learned, but he is a great competitor. The bottom line is that we have to continue to work on issues that are preventing us from being really good and not sidestep and those things.”

On the second-half defense…

At the beginning we jumped the hook in cover two and we weren’t supposed to, right? We made a mistake. We thought we had a bead on what they were doing and sometimes players do that. We have to have a little bit more discipline when it comes to that. They played extremely hard, especially up front. I know they got out of the cage a couple times, but more times than not we got him on the ground. He’s a really good player; he extends plays and finds a way to get in and out of stuff. I thought we got tackled a couple times, particularly on the touchdown that was thrown. I thought Akheem Mesidor got tackled but that’s alright. That’s part of the game sometimes; it gets sticky and muddy in there. We just started playing assignment football and we stuck to it, and we showed discipline, which goes with it. That’s probably the best way to describe it. We showed more discipline in the second half and started executing at a higher level.”

On injury updates on the team…“Elijah [Arroyo] will not be returning for the rest of the year; he had a pretty significant injury. Justice [Oluwaseun] hurt himself pretty good, so he did not return. I think Jakai [Clark] is going to be okay. Tyrique Stevenson, they were checking him out, just being safe and using protocol. Cyrus [Moss] had a dental thing, so he couldn’t dress, but he’s fine. Laurance Seymore should be back by next week; he should be a full-speed player.”

On the play of Daryl Porter, Jr…

“Anybody who is playing really [well], we are going to see more of. Obviously, I haven’t seen the film yet, but I know he played really well and he’s a guy who, I think we mentioned last week, that we would count on more. So, it was good to see him go out there and make plays. He’s a great young man and a great player.”

On performance of Andres Borregales…

“He was 2-for-3 and he kicked the ball deep. He missed one. I thought the snap was high. Getting that snap down and trying to kick that thing throws the timing off a little bit. He’s always been excellent; he’s been really good. I thought his onside kick was on point. We stepped out of bounds; we’re not supposed to do that. We’re supposed to stay on the field of play unless you’re getting pushed out of bounds. We’ll have to look at that on film. He’s been accountable the entire year. I’m sure he’d like to have that one back.”

On the 35th anniversary of the 1987 team…

“They’re one of the reasons I came to Miami, yes sir. I’ve been watching Miami football since I can remember, going to the Orange Bowl. That’s why we are here. We’re all about it. We’re all about the work and the lumps that come with it. It stinks and it’s painful to deal with but, you know what, that’s what we are here for. And we’re gladly ready for whatever comes with it to make sure we get back to a certain level and that’s what we’re going to do.”