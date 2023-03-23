Head Coach Mario Cristobal went on local radio 560 WQAM on the Joe Rose Show to talk about his upcoming coaches clinic and shares what he's seen so far at spring practice.





On the coaches clinic held at the University of Miami this weekend





“Actually speaking with Greg [Olsen] a little while ago, he didn’t want to get on stage. He wants to take the entire group and go right to the field and just dive into route running. Which is awesome if he’s going to demonstrate route running. You look at the guy, the guy looks like he can still play football. Blessed to have Coach [Mike] McDaniel take some of his time. Especially during this time of year when the NFL is having all kinds of meetings. And Coach [Matt] Nagy, he can also address the guys as the director of the senior bowl. What it takes and what they’re looking for at that level. Coach [Darren] Rizzi, I’ve known him for a long time, actually worked together. His daughter, Mackenzie Rizzi is one of our directors in recruiting as well. He is like you mentioned another guy that’s going to take the group right onto the field and dive into special teams drills so it’s going to be an awesome clinic. On Friday, obviously, our men’s and women’s teams are playing and we got monitors set up all over the place. Our coaches are available until midnight to dive into drill work, schematics, anything that our coaches want and need so it’s going to be a great weekend.”





On the new coaches and offensive and defensive systems





“Yeah, they’ve thrown everything at our players and in a positive way and the response has been really good. This is going into year two. What you’re finding out now, the culture is starting to come together. This group really likes to work. This group really likes to get after it. They understand what early is on time means. They understand what putting in extra work is. They understand the level of effort. They understand a lot better than we have had. It’s been fun. These guys, yeah, they’re elite human beings and they’re grinders. If you don’t like the work. This place is going to make you run for the hills. So they’re the right kind of people. Our players like them because they’re genuine. They have a lot of energy. Today will be a physical day man. You ought to come on out, you still got time.”





On if he’s seen improvement in the wide receiver room





“Yeah, we have and it’s been a pretty significant improvement. I think a couple things. Number one, a fresh start. I think systematically when you bring in a coach who had the most productive receiver in the country that automatically heightens everybody’s interest and awareness and the addition of Kevin Beard as a wide receivers coach, that’s a lot. And that’s a lot of positives, but Jacolby George has taken a massive step. Gained 12 pounds, he lost four the other day so I had to get after his butt a little bit, but he’s gained 12 pounds and he looks like it. He’s moving like that receiver that you want and you need Miami to have. Brashard [Smith] has been really good, a little bit inconsistent, but we expect big things from him because he’s very versatile. He can do it inside and outside. Awesome young man. Isaiah Horton’s taken a significant step, he’s an outside guy, we haven’t had much outside production aside from Colbie [Young], because Colbie’s a stud brother. I look forward to you watching him. He’s up to 218, 220 pounds so he can do a lot. A Robby Washington, and Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph, you want to talk about two dudes that get it. I mean these guys just go. And they go, and they go and they are going to be really significant enhancements for our offense.”





On Joseph and Washington





“They are some of our best recruiters. When we got here Ray Ray was committed to Clemson, had been unrecruited by Miami and those are the kind of guys that you have to keep home because not only are they great players, they are elite human beings and super high-level work-ethic character guys. I mean Ray Ray’s a guy, this is no B.S., after the basketball game against Pitt, ten o’clock or something like that. He’s in the indoor catching jugs. He just gets it man and that type of attitude and work ethic is contagious. Those guys are a blessing.”





On offensive improvement





“It’s an offseason teaser, but you also take a realistic snapshot of what you are and what you’re getting better at. The obvious thing is the offensive line has taken a huge upgrade in talent, physicality, everything that comes with it. You had Dwight Stephenson. You know the importance of a badass center. The guy, he puts his hands on the ball on every single play and he’s got to be a traffic cop in there, he’s got to direct everybody. The combination of Matt Lee in there and being side-by-side with a guy like Anez Cooper and Jalen Rivers and Javion Cohen who’s got 28-plus games of SEC experience at a high level. You can tell there is a monster difference up-front. And you add a guy like Cam McCormick at 260 pounds at tight end, your line of scrimmage should look different. Henry Parrish is worth pointing out for his tremendous improvement and work ethic and the quarterbacks have all taken a big step up but those young tight ends brother, both Jackson Carver and Riley Williams and Jaleel Skinner all those guys have really done an unbelievable job at that position.”





On Tyler Van Dyke





“Number one, I think he’s taken a big step as a leader. Number two, this system fits his skill set and it fits what we have offensively as we continue to recruit and upgrade the roster. But systematically, connection with the coordinator and the coordinator being a quarterback coach, thats a good combination. So he’s taken to it right away. There’s some concepts that he’s familiar with that he ran a couple years ago, and some new stuff that he’s really excited about. There’s autonomy in the offense too so he has the ability to get us into good plays when it doesn’t look so good as it relates to pressure, front structure, stuff on the back end, the guy has really eaten it up. And so have Jacurri [Brown] and Emory [Williams]. Those two guys are studs as well.





On the depth chart





“Well, you got to be honest with them. Right now you have to find out who does what. So you are going to have guys playing everywhere. Again like you mentioned you have to be up-front and honest, be clear, and communicate. But if guys are too worried about that stuff, honestly you got to find other guys. Let’s call it what it is brother. At linebacker right now, there’s tremendous competition, because a guy like Francisco Mauigoa getting here, guy can play ball. Guy’s played a lot of ball in the Pac-12 and he’s a 230-pounder that will strike you. And Wesley [Bissainthe]’s in his second year and Corey Flagg’s coming off an injury, K4 [Keontra Smith] has improved drastically as well. All of a sudden you got some dudes in there battling it out and they’re taking turns going with the one’s and the twos. That’s the way it’s got to be. Just because you’re a new guy doesn’t mean you can’t lead. Just because you’re an old guy doesn’t mean you automatically start. Let’s put it on the field and see who earns it.”





On the defensive tackle position





“I think for our roster. The biggest thing in the offseason was addition by subtraction. Let’s call it what it is man. You got to get people that fit a certain type of DNA. We’ll leave it at that. And the second part is, at the D-Line position is the one that’s banged up in the spring so that’s the one part where you come out to practice or in the spring game, you’re going to say whoa, not everybody’s there. Well, some guys…well we have about ten or eleven guys that have to sit spring out and five of them had a pre-existing thing and the rest of them had some stuff that occurred during the season which we had to attend to and fix. That part will look a lot more complete and significantly better in the fall than it does in the spring. At the same time, a lot young guys getting reps and yes we will be very active come May.





More on the coaches clinic





“The good thing is that all these speakers, they know that this is all geared towards helping coaches at all levels, particularly the high school level. So they know to come in with materials, whether it be templates for practice, the offseason, bi-weeks, short weeks, our strength coach is going to give a full demonstration and he’s going to incorporate the nutritional side. Nutritional side on a budget, whether you can afford more, you know. It’s all applicable to how they can help their program get better. And it’s open access. There will be a time when we break off both on the field and in the meeting rooms and any coach could go to any position coach and take his entire night if they have to to get whatever they need to help their program get better. It’s our way of making sure that our community and coaches, in general, have ownership in the Miami Hurricane football progam.”





“And getting all of the cut-ups they need to brother. We got a coach out there lining up trash cans and chairs. Whatever it takes. You don’t have that many opportunities between this and then we’ll have a couple of coach's socials here in the month of May and June. It’s what the community needs and we owe that to them.”





On how to sign up and attend the coaches clinic





“Yeah they can show up or they can click on the links. I got fingers like sausage links so I can’t do that Twitter stuff. If you click on there you can get on there and register or you can just show up and register. The neat part is you’re in practice we have it set up so that when go into Indie. Indie has been made longer so that coaches can actually go to that station with their notepads or whatever they want or their ipads and they can actually really take notes on Indie and how the particulars of technique and fundamentals at each and every position. I think they’ll have a great time and you know what’s going to be great, to have our players see a lot of their coaches at practice. You know their antennas are up and they play that much harder when their coaches are here.”