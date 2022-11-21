On gaining 98 total yards against Clemson





“It’s a combination of the line of scrimmage and being able to execute. They did some things that created a few problems for us up front with movement and pressure. And then some of the opportunities that we had, the first coverage that they blow on one of our plays, we don’t hit it you know. When we do scramble and get out of there for a little bit, we get penalized for a blindside block and we put ourselves behind the sticks. That’s a tough operation to be successful against when you’re behind the sticks on down and distance situations. We didn’t do a good enough job as coaches, as players we just didn’t do a good enough job.





On getting the ball back when it was 26-10 in the second half





“Well we were down at halftime and it was real simple, let's make sure that you put on tape, that we put on tape, what we really are when we’re down. You just keep fighting, you keep getting after it, and like you mentioned we crossed the fifty, we had the ball. Got a chance to make it a one-score game, we take a shot, was close to hitting it, we didn’t hit it. And then we had a penalty, and we had a sack and then from there, it got away from us. But we gave ourselves a chance. In terms of that, it was good. It was good to see fight. It was good to see resilience. Good to see guys battling against a very talented team. They’ve done a great job putting together that roster. They really have. From top to bottom those are legitimate real deal dudes on both sides of the ball and we just kept trying to find a way to get something going. We weren’t able to. After that, we turned the ball over in the third quarter, in the fourth quarter.”





On which quarterback will start in the regular-season finale





“Well, studied tape Saturday on the flight back and yesterday and this morning, we just got to find whatever gives us the best opportunity to score. Obviously, we’ve had our issues. You just don’t go peep under the bus man, you keep trying to find a way to make it work. A lot of guys are playing football right now that should probably still be developing, but that’s okay. You don’t make excuses. You get guys ready. You work hard, develop and prepare. You give yourself the best chance on Saturday.”





On Josh Gattis’ playcalling





“To me, you don’t share certain things out in public. You always try to work things out within the walls of the program. We’ve done a really good job at hiring coaches that have had tremendous success at every place that they’ve been at. We’ve had our offensive struggles but we put that on all of us. You just don’t start singling out people and isolating people. You know during the season that’s not it. People either come together or they unravel, right? And you have to be the example in terms of leadership to the entire organization. So our entire focus is on doing whatever it takes to get one more point than the opponent, whatever that is. Whether things are going well, whether things are going not so well, that’s our entire focus and that’s all we talk about.”





On Safety Kamren Kinchens play





“The guy’s a relentless worker. He’s only a sophomore which is incredible. But you see what he does not only with his body, with his style of play, but you don’t see is what he does behind the scenes. He’s always grinding, he’s always studying, he’s always finding ways to make others around him better. I mean he’s the kind of guy that can really take a team to another level with his leadership, he’s going to attract guys. We want to surround guys like him, with guys like him, does that make sense? I mean guys that are all day, all night into ball. And that can do it and are willing to do it and just don’t make excuses. Guys that are really about this kind of life.”





On Safety James Williams play





“He’s played well and he’s a good player and he’s played through injury as well. And he’s a really big guy, we’ve asked a lot out of him. He’s a 4.4 special teams guy. He’s in the box. He’s in the middle of the field. He plays off the hash. He plays man coverage. He does a lot and he’s had a real good year so far.





On having individual one-on-one meetings with players





“You know you do two things like you mentioned, you keep a balance. You keep your focus on preparing for your opponent and you also have the responsibility of continuing to construct a roster that is capable of winning at a really really high level. So you always maintain honesty and transparency while there is a professional obligation to continue to build, you know. And that requires being very upfront with everyone in the organization as to what they’ve done, where the organization is headed, and what is each person’s role and what is the projected future role in the organization. You do what you do while you prepare for the game so you got to balance a good number of things as you head toward this part of the season with the focal point being the game at hand."





On if he has an idea on who will return next season





“The transfer portal is a two-way street. It allows you to put together a roster that you feel capable of doing what needs to be done and what the expectation is. And that is part of the rules too NCAA-wise for first-year coaches, you are allowed to make the moves necessary to supplement your roster both ways in and out. Now, that being said, you always want to make sure you do right by people, and also making sure people do right by the program, and that’s a two-way street also. This is a business but is also amateur to a certain extent. Not anymore totally. But we do it the right way brother and you know what it is my responsibility to surround Kam Kinchens with guys like Kam Kinchens. Does that make sense?”





“There’s a good core of guys. The focus is on winning the game. After that, we’ll talk business as it relates to business, very blunt and truthful as it needs to be because this is a very demanding sport. From a student standpoint, from an athletic standpoint, but most importantly just every ounce of effort has to be into winning this game. Always being where our feet are. And then when the time comes to handle certain things, sometimes it comes up early, like you mentioned a few cases, and then sometimes there’s been plans laid out which is for later. Every ounce of focus has to winning this football game. Giving our seniors the best chance to get a W, to extend our season by another game. Give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason. Everything needs to be on that.”





On the importance of getting to a bowl game





“Every game is critically important. Every single game. Being able to go and win a game against a real good football team like Pittsburgh, it’s critically important. Especially, to me, it’s important for guys that not only want to play another game, not only for the seniors but for guys that are playing right now that probably should still be developing on the second team or third team. Guys that have stepped up for injured guys. It’s really really important for those guys to go out there and play a great football game and find a way to have success on Saturday. For them now, it’s good for our program, it’s good for everybody.”





On Tyler Van Dyke’s chances to play Saturday





“Yes, there is a chance. He’s been getting better and better. Obviously, I think it was game six or game seven when he got when he was injured. He is certainly a guy that is sorely missed. We started off okay, then we had some lumps, then he really got hot for two games before he got hurt. It be great. It be great to have him back. He’s got a great chance to be back and we’ll be monitoring that daily.”





On the future of Tyler Van Dyke with the program





“Stuff like that is private and the right time to talk about that will be sooner than later. I prefer in the meantime just to focus on the game brother. I don’t want to kill your question. I think there is also a level of respect that needs to be maintained. Here’s the thing Joe, I think, and I saw this from afar, I think from afar Miami staff-wise has allowed itself to get pushed around and all that junk. This is a different deal man. We came here to do this thing the right way and do right by people but also elevate this program and that requires some hard-line decisions and not taking any bullcrap and so along the way, I think it’s important to establish clear lines of respect as it relates to everything program, everything players, everything alumni, all that stuff. And you need to be a tough son of a bitch to do that. That’s why this fits and that’s why this requires every ounce of what I have, of what the rest of the staff and the players have and that’s the route we’re going, brother. One thousand miles per hour, take the lumps that come with it so we can keep moving forward progressing, and elevating.”





On philosophy on recruiting and utilizing the transfer portal





“Whatever means necessary. I think a good example is…I say take a good look at the roster that we left behind at the former place. That’s a loaded roster from top to bottom, 4-and-8 team to winning Rose Bowls and going to win 12 games and that has a lot to do with the caliber of talent on the team. The team we just played is loaded top to bottom. It’s hard to find a hole in that roster so if you look at the additions we have this year, particularly on the defensive line and the edge players, man, it would have been nice to be able to do that at a couple of other positions to supplement our talent and be able to get over the hump. Our roster is uneven right now in terms of development, you know that. The icecap is kind of thin. Where some are senior-laden, some are not very deep and you’ve got to be able to go out and get guys that can not only elevate that position but also provide competition so you can truly rotate and that’s you know, we knew, you start in December/January man, you’re in a race to be able to try to get enough guys of the highest caliber, athleticism, and intellect and work ethic to try and elevate those positions. We were able to do it at a couple but not certainly to the level that we want to and at the same time develop the guys on the roster because again we have a great core group of guys.”



