Mario Cristobal on addressing concerns during the bye week





“You go right to the facts and you access what you did well, what you didn’t do well, and go right to it, work at it and address it. And some things you got to throw out, some things you got to get better at and you got to find other ways to do better in certain spots. But obviously, we’re disappointed with our last performance and always making sure that whatever we do that we’re very honest in our assessment. No BS. No sugar coating. And also assess and realize that we came here to work and to do the work and we went right back it.”





Cristobal on quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia





“You are always talking to your players. You never lose that connection, but you are also very honest about the fact that Tyler Van Dyke's played great football here for a long time and you don’t turn on your quarterback because we had a bad day as a program. So, you make sure that you do things, and install things and work on things that the quarterback and the supporting cast feel comfortable with and you go with that and at the same time you recognize and acknowledge that Jake [Garcia] did a great job and has a super bright future here at Miami.”





Cristobal on either making changes to the amount of playing time or getting the players on the field to play better





“Well, you do both. I mean every single week you’re trying to put the best guys on the field. And some areas were stronger than others, so you got to make everyone better and maximize everybody’s capabilities. And when you get there you say okay, what can certain guys do? And sometimes you prove it in practice and other times you prove it or disprove it in games. You assess it, assess the process, tweak it, and go forward and try to put the best guys in the best position to play and change the things that you can do, or that certain things that they’re not good at to help them have success. But you certainly don’t sugarcoat it and pretend that your issues go away. You have to work at it and get better and the guys have had a great attitude about attacking that and when I say that, I’m talking about every coach as well because it’s on everybody in the program.”





Cristobal on if Van Dyke is keeping a positive disposition





“He is, and after a rough day like that, competitors, what do they do? They’re resilient, and he’s shown that, and he’s ready to attack every opportunity that he has and that we have as a football team. Knowing that we have an unbelievable opportunity on Saturday. You know how it is Joe, over the years, all the times and all the experiences you’ve had in football, it’s just like life. Either you come together and work at it and improve and move forward, or you unravel and you fall apart and that’s just something we just won’t allow within the program. Tyler has done a really good job of making sure that he does everything possible to get better and improve and we’ve done a better job communicating making sure that we can do things that fit our personnel at the current time.”





Cristobal on going with Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback





“The gist of the interview is there is no controversy to be started or narrative to create right? The message is honesty and I say that respectfully. The message has always been real. We’re here for real purposes and we got to go forward with real.”





Cristobal on playing younger players





“The younger guys that have played well and that can handle something without hurting the team, certainly we are going to try to keep forcing that issue as much as we can. And there are some guys that have popped and shown that they’re ready, and other guys that still need a little bit of work. Wherever we can force the issue to help us improve we are going to do so.”





On starting ACC play this week against North Carolina





“Obviously a talented football team and a great opportunity for us. We told our players, knowing what we do inside out and knowing our opponent inside and out, and all focused on this opportunity. Conference play, like you said, it’s like playoff football every week, because you are going to have eight opportunities and at the end of this thing we are going to judge and say okay these guys won this division, they won that division and they’re going to play so without looking ahead, all focus has got to be on what we do and our opponent coming in on Saturday and the bottom line is got to be resilient, got to play really good football, the best of our ability to have success and just keep coming.”





On wide receiver play





“I think guys like Frank Ladson really improved. He’s showed it last week and it’s carried over to practice and his habits and everything. So he’s working really really hard. See guys like Brashard [Smith] improving as well. We’re improving, and obviously, we’re a young group. We don’t have a ton of experience. Xavier [Restrepo] was the main guy here until he was injured. Bottom line you got to keep developing guys and got to keep moving forward and got to keep giving our quarterback his best chance at success by being exactly where we need to be and getting there how we need to get there.”





On injury status of players





“It’s relatively the same. Maybe a guy here or there, plus or minus, but it’s about the same.”





On defense giving up big plays





“You got to evaluate technique. You got to evaluate the call, and you got to evaluate can a guy do what we’re asking him to do. And then you also got to be honest with yourself, did a guy just make a play? You make sure you get all of those things done. Obviously, we address it in here and then you figure out okay can we do this, can this person do that? Do we need to help him with a certain coverage, put an umbrella over it, or create some type of cloud cover, whatever it may be to help us have more success and not suffer the same consequences, you do it. What you refrain from, is pointing a finger saying this guy got beat. That ain’t going to help anything. It’s obvious, guys don’t want to get beat. Let’s help the guy out. Let’s find ways to either get better at the technique or find ways to play someone else.”





On overreacting to the loss





“You can’t do it. You can’t let it go to that. You have to immediately go to alright, where to go from here and how do we get better. That’s not why we came here. We knew coming in we have work to do and we’re all about that work. That’s not going to change. So when you suffer something like that, of course you are disappointed beyond what words can describe but don’t cower and you don’t buckle. As father, as a husband, as future leaders of our community and this country, you just don’t ever allow the given or the excuses to set in. You look right in the mirror you look at each other in the eye and you address the things that need to be addressed and you get right after it. And you work hard you work smart and find solutions instead of finding problems, so that’s how we’ll approach it.”





On North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye





“I think he’s as good as it gets in the country. You saw that. Not only is he a guy that is ultra-talented with his arm, he gets rid of the ball quick, he’s really big and athletic and there is probably almost a dozen times this past Saturday where he extends drives with his legs with extending plays, improvising stuff. He’s unbelievably accurate, he’s fast. He’s got a great feel for the offense, they’re protecting him really well. He’s complemented by a great run game and the defense played really well for them this past week so. He’s a really good football player, good team.”





On recruiting through the season





“College football is a 24-7 job. It doesn’t stop because you had a good day or a bad day. It really doesn’t. Lines of communication and really the vision and the future of a program, the caliber of people in the program, the caliber or resources, like anything else, like our history here at Miami or places we’ve been at, it’s always started with the people. Both the people in the building and the people you bring in the building and that assessment that recruitment that process doesn’t stop. You want to continue to enhance the caliber of personnel, the caliber of professional, the caliber of human being and competitor that you have in the building. And that process, we have work to do there and that’s a really exciting part as well. So we stay relentless in that pursuit.”





On running back room





“Well we are trying to get all those guys some touches the best way that we can. We got a little bit banged up. Luscious Stanley is another guy to mention who’s done really well in practice now adapting to the system. We want to keep using guys and finding ways to get guys the ball that can help us win football games.”





On transfers





“I think the D-Line really stands out. Those guys have done a really good job against the run and had some pressure on the quarterback. Some guys have broken out the cage a couple times with some discipline in our pass lanes. I think Daryl Porter’s done a really good job back there in the secondary. And the linemen are coming along. The offensive linemen were a little banged up with some injuries from the previous year, but they’re right there ready to contribute and play. Obviously, Henry [Parrish] has done really well. Ladson’s improving a bunch. Caleb Johnson’s coming along. Wish we had him in the springtime, but he certainly is coming along.”





On bouncing back from a loss





"Heading to all the weeks I think our practices have gotten better. We just didn’t perform well. We got to assess and analyze why. Leading up to pregame what led to a poor performance? Do I get a feel for it? Yeah, you get a feel for it and at the same time they get a feel from you as well. It’s a connection thing. You got to be on the same page. You got to be a reflection of each other’s personalities and demeanor and want to, and the DNA. That’s something you build towards we’re working hard to build towards that because we do things a certain way and we’re aiming to do things a certain way and we’re not there yet and we’re going to work at it.”



