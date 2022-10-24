On the effort from the team against Duke





“What I saw is that they had a 20-play drive, that it took the wind out of our team. It certainly did. Our guys played with effort watching the film. Joe, I think we did. You don’t see guys turning it down. Did guys get blocked? Did we missed some blocks? Did we miss some tackles? Did we have some poor technique? Yeah. That certainly led to us not winning the football game, but watching the film, I do not see anything the guys trying to do it.”





On if there were mental mistakes or is Duke just better than Miami?





“Well you go to everything. You go to the truth. You go to the tape. Were you just coughing up the ball? Were you just not hitting a short-yardage play where you are supposed to hit it where you are not blocking a guy? Were there just a talent deficiency? Are we getting beat on the talent? On the talent thing. You look at everything and you go right to reality of it and you go right back to work man. You face it, you don’t sidestep it, you just go right at it and go try and pour every ounce that you have to the players and do everything you can to help them get better.”





On making changes or working with what you have





“You got to pour every ounce into the players and guys are trying hard. Some areas of our team are more talented than others. Some are more talent deficient than others but in terms of technique and fundamentals the mentality that goes into it I think more than anything is really building the resiliency of our football team. The competitive response when things get tight, and things get hot, and the game is a back-and-forth thing, that’s when you’re competitive response has to be at its best. So everything is a work in progress, we got it, we knew it, coming in that’s part of it, and we are attacking at 100 miles an hour.”





On Tyler Van Dyke's injury status





“There’s nothing new to update right now, but we’ll certainly keep you posted.”





On Wide Receiver Colbie Young





“His ability was evident on tape. He certainly provided a bunch for us. With his work ethic or what not, is it surprising? No. Did it catch a lot of people off guard? Yeah, because again he got here so late and everything else. The guy plays really really hard. He’s got all the intangibles that you want in football player, and he just wants more and more and more. He’s the right kind of guy and we’re glad that he’s here.”





On the talent level on the team





“Well, you never know exactly where it’s going to land. The truth is the truth. We left some really really good jobs that we had built into being great jobs to come here and make sure that we build Miami to what it needs to be and fully knowing that it is very large task due to the inadequacies of past years. We get it. We’re all about it and we knew it would come with lumps. We’re okay with that. We’re all about the work and the key to it is you need tough-minded people man. And you need tough-minded people to coach it, to put it together, deal with the lumps, because that’s what it takes and that’s what it always taken to rebuild places. Especially places that have been at the top of the mountain. We’re here for all of it. We get it. We know it comes with it. We totally understand reality and we live in the world of reality. We are here for all of it and that’s what we’re doing, and day by day we just keep going at it, working at it, and making sure we’re taking whatever steps necessary to keep building the right way because we will be a championship football program. You just got to have the guts. You have to have the intestinal fortitude to get after it and not flinch.”





On losing confidence after losses





“No, I don’t worry about a team losing confidence. There’s certain individuals you have to pick up more than others. You have to assess everybody individually and you have to go again, right to the facts. Right to reality. Make sure that you are doing everything possible to help guys get better. Obviously, that thing didn’t turn out how we wanted to, but you know what, let’s call it what it is Joe, we put ourselves in that situation. You’re up seven nothing, you got to gain less than half a yard and you don’t get it. So instead of going 14 nothing, you turn the ball over three times and you’re down 14-7. When you create your own issues and you can help fix them, you’ll get upset, you’ll get really upset that they’ve shown up multiple times, but you stay at it, and you stick by the players, and you support them and you pour every ounce into them because that’s what it’s going to take until eventually it turns your way, so we’re at it.”





On Quarterback Jake Garcia





“He had some good moments. He had some moments he would like to take back. The guy’s a competitor. He’s going to get right after it. He knows the mistakes he made. He knows that there were things he’d like to have back, but you can’t. And going forward we know that we are going to be in tight games. We have to be really good with our responses, with our execution in tight situations, and can’t allow ourselves to get frazzled as a football team, as an organization. We got to enjoy those moments. We got to almost pray for those moments that they are reality, that we get to be in tight games and have a chance to win them, because that’s the reality of it as we continue working.”





On the message to players and fans





“I think it’s exactly what we just talked about. It’s a reality. There’s no sidestepping the technical and mental mistakes that we have made sometimes in crunch time. Our guys working hard? Yeah, they’re working at it or what not. But the message is simple. The message has been consistent since day one. We left everything that we have been doing in all our careers to come to Miami because we love Miami and we know what Miami needs to be and should be, and also knowing that there was a very large task at hand and that it comes with the lumps. So we’re here for the lumps. We’re here for whatever it takes, and we're working at it, and you know what, great days are ahead. We got to work through some of the stuff and the issues we are currently going through to get there.”





On needing time to build the program





“Joe, you know what, that comes with ball man. It is what it is. Oregon was 4-8 when we got there. You got to do things a certain way and sometimes it takes a certain amount of time. It is what it is. Sidestepping that, let’s not BS ourselves, you can’t sidestep that. It’s never been sidestepped and it won’t be sidestepped. You go directly at it, and you go, and again surround yourself with tough-minded people at all levels. In your coaching room, in your roster, in your locker room, and your support staff. Again, we came here to build it right. We left awesome places to come here and build it right, and that’s what we’re going to do, and we’re going to keep going.”





On injuries





“We’re down guys. Do we expect guys back? I don’t think so right now. You got to go with what it is and let’s roll.”





On doing anything differently with next opponent





“You always search for the best answers. You always look for ways where you can tweak and make changes, anything that allows your players the best chance. Again, what you don’t do is you don’t sidestep the truth. You have to be able to do what your guys can do best and gameplan it and practice it to the best of your ability, but you don’t reach, you don’t try to create some hocus pocus BS. Football reveals a lot of stuff and we need to work at a lot of stuff. That’s why we’re here, that’s what we’re doing.”





On cleaning up the turnovers





“Early you got to get half a yard. You got to hit it. You know sometimes we say it’s on the O-Line, that one’s not, you got to read it right and hit it and you get a first down and your inside ten-yard line or close to it. And then you fumble a screen pass, which is a routine play which is inexcusable. And then you fumble a kickoff return which is inexcusable and now you’re looking at 14-7. With the pressure that got the quarterback knocked out, one, it was a really well-designed pressure that we’re going to have a tough time sliding a fourth guy over there to pick up four or five to a side. The other one was an empty one where you are not going to have enough blockers. Ball has to come out. Got to get the route out to a specific location and get it there. Those two were really tough, but overall when you turn the ball over like that, it’s not going to happen. The ones that you can avoid or you can mitigate a lot of those, of course you can, but you got to do it. We can sit here and talk about all the turnover drills and ball security stuff we’ve done. You just stay real man. Come on man, football is made up of hard-nosed tough-ass people that get after it in a real way and you don’t make excuses. You go to work and when it doesn’t go well, you go right back to work. Nothing else to it.”