Exit Interview: Cristobal goes on Oregon radio to say goodbye

They usually just disappear into the night. When college football coaches leave a job they often are never heard from again.

But leaving Oregon this week cut deep for Mario Cristobal and he wanted to speak to the people of that state one last time as he started getting things organized at The U. So he reached out to newspaper columnist and radio host John Canzano on 750 The Game in Portland and offered to go on his popular show to get his message out to the fans. It was his first time speaking since accepting the job at Miami.

"It has been a very, very difficult 24, 36 hours but I'm running around trying to get things situated and organized ," Cristobal said. "My time at Oregon was the most professional and personal experience of my life.

"People accepted us and we dove in 100 miles per hour and 100% and we feel very proud of these players and these people. The opportunity to team up with with (Nike czar) Phil Knight and (Athletic Director) Rob Mullens the greatest mentor I ever had. And upon arrival being 4-8 and being able to leave and say you know what, there are a couple Pac 12 championships, there is a Rose Bowl championship in there, a top five finish in there. And the best, the most talented players are young on a roster. The future is super bright. It was certainly painful to leave. Very difficult. I am very thankful."

Cristobal admitted he heard the cries of Duck fans who were very upset that he would be leaving the program after four years of such great progress.

"I get it. I get the profession. I get the backlash that comes with a departure," Cristobal said. "It's difficult. I'm going to go coach where I played. Nothing but gratitude, nothing but well wishes. There is a painful part. But I wish everybody the best."

Cristobal arrived at Oregon as an assistant to Willie Taggert for one year before Mullins gave him the head coaching job as Taggert left. People were worried about the stability of the program back then. Now he is leaving it off a 10-win season and three straight appearances in the conference championship game.

"It's okay for people to understand. And it's okay for people to be upset," Cristobal said. "It's okay for people to be unhappy. I don't judge. I just was granted an opportunity for the past five years. It's just 100% in, all in, every ounce. You can look in the mirror at night when you do something like that.

"It's hard. It's unexplainable. You can't put in words the difficulty of moments like this. And players and coaches, we are in a profession that is as wild and as crazy and as untimely as you could ever imagine. There is no structure as it relates to moves, both players and coaches. So you always hope and pray that you surround yourself with great people. And you align with them as hard as you can and as long as you can and are grateful for the memories and the opportunities and you just keep going. And so again, just grateful beyond belief. I can only express gratitude. Because it's just forever. I mean, endless, endless gratitude."

Cristobal was asked if his one regret was falling just short of the College Football Playoff this year, about falling just short.

"Well, I mean, you're right there on the cusp," Cristobal said. "You love being 3-0 against Washington. You love being undefeated against USC. We had a chance to play UCLA three times. We are undefeated against them as well. And, you know, our record in the Pac 12 overall in the past four years is the best of all the PAC 12 teams by a wide margin.

"So you know, and the best players and the most talented players are returning and are freshman and sophomores. So I think everyone's got to feel really good that the future is really, really set up well for whoever has the honor and opportunity to come on in and coach those guys."

Cristobal was asked what advice he would give to Oregon looking into the future.

"Just go 100 mph, 100 percent and just give everything and appreciate the people that surround the place, the professionalism, the administration, the fans," he said. "It's just a very unique place. It is as special as it gets, was the best experience of my professional career. So I would say just understand the blessing that you have and work hard, as hard as you can to be a great blessing to all those around."

Cristobal was able to recruit better than anybody ever had at Oregon.

"I just know that there's three top 10 classes sitting right there on the roster and they are all puppies," Cristobal said. "Their best football is over the next two or three years. It's revved up and ready to go."

That talent he is leaving behind and relationships that came with it are the hardest part of leaving for this new opportunity at Miami.

"I just kind of work, you know." he said. "When I get a chance to see the kids and the wife I do. It's the most grueling, difficult, painful decision. And I'm glad it is. I would be disappointed in myself if it wasn't , if it wasn't that way. That would mean it was not real.

"Every part of this thing was real. Every ounce of investment. So let it hurt. Let it be painful. At the same time I am happy for myself and for those going forward. And I will always be a huge, huge fan from afar. Always.

"We just move forward. This was as unexpected of a thing as you can imagine. Everyone will tell you. I never saw any change in my life for the next several years. In this profession, you can never say never because things happen. But people understand and they're really happy for us. They also understand how difficult that was. There have been great relationships and friendships formed. And because those are real, you sustain those, no matter where you are, no matter what you're doing. I certainly expect to have several friends and family members on the West Coast. I appreciate anything Oregon. Go crush it. Be the best."

Now Cristobal tries to replicate at Miami exactly what he just accomplished at Oregon and even more. He is not starting from scratch. There is a lot of work ahead, but there are some good young players to build around.

"I don't think it's grueling if it is a job," Cristobal said. "This has never been a job. This has always been a vocation. And members of our staff have always been about this being a vocation. And if that's the case, you're never truly working. You're just going. That's just the way I operate. That's the way we roll."