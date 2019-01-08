CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Devyn Ford Rivals.com

MORE EXIT INTERVIEWS: Signed prospects give advice to younger players With the majority of the 2019 recruiting class already signed and just a select few big names still on the market, we thought it would be a good time to give the elite prospects from the class the opportunity to reflect on the recruiting process. In a series we are calling “Exit Survey” we polled some of the nation’s top talents at the recent all-star games to get their thoughts on notable recruiting topics. Today’s question: What’s the most unusual/memorable thing a fan said/tweeted at you during the recruiting process?

“Just, there’s a been a lot of LSU fans that get on me. They start with ‘How are you not gonna stay home?’ I’m like, ‘LSU didn’t even offer me. How am I gonna stay home?’ I can’t go to a school that didn’t offer. I didn’t get anything too vulgar. I mean, maybe I have, but I don’t pay attention that much.”

“One fan told me I was a god - he said I was a walking god - and I was like like, what? Alright, bet. It was just somebody on Twitter. I think it was an FSU fan.”

“One day I got a random DM from an Ohio State fan cussing me out and talking about how Jim Harbaugh is dumb and all that stuff - you know how Ohio State fans are - but I just don’t pay attention to it.”

“A fan told me ‘I love you’ once. I was just on Instagram one day, and some dude tagged me telling me he loved me.”

“I’ve been hearing lately that I committed to Kentucky to win Mr. Football in my state. But you can go ask the coaches that vote on the award if that’s why I won it. But that’s probably the craziest thing lately and I just shake my head at that.”

“Nothing really bad. Just a lot of people not wanting me to go to their rivals. I have had people telling me things and a Michigan fan made a Twitter account just dedicated to trying to get me there. I think that’s the craziest thing.”