CaneSport - Fact of Fiction: Miami can win eight games this year

Farrell’s take: FACT. Speaking of coaches under media scrutiny, Manny Diaz is under pressure this season but Miami should be fine — to an extent. Coming off a 6-7 season including embarrassing losses to FIU and Louisiana Tech, things need to change for Miami. I can see Miami having a 9-3 season if they don’t trip up against some weak opponents. The schedule is ridiculously easy with very few tests and they should battle North Carolinafor the division title with the addition of quarterbackD’Eriq King. If they win less than 8 games, that would be an embarrassment.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Miami’s schedule is not so easy. The Hurricanes visit Michigan State in late September, go to Virginia in late October and take a trip to Blacksburg later in the season as well. Florida State is not going to be worse and North Carolina is going to be a battle. I still think Miami gets to nine wins because there is a tremendous upgrade at quarterback and the defensive line should be one of the nation’s best. If Diaz cannot get at least eight wins this season at a minimum then he’s in trouble.

