Fact or Fiction: A 12-team playoff is the best solution

1. A 12-team college football playoff is the best solution.

2021 National Championship Game (USA Today)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I’m just not sold. I like the idea of more teams getting a chance to make the playoff - and we all know that has to happen - but I don’t like giving a huge advantage to four teams. Under the proposed college football playoff change the top four highest-ranked conference winners would get a bye, and that’s too big an advantage for me. Let’s say it’s Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. They are already the best teams in the best four conferences, so why do they need more of a break? If we are going double-digit teams let’s do 16 and just have it like one bracket of the NCAA hoops tourney — 1 vs. 16, 2 vs. 15 and so on. Personally, I think the best option is eight teams with a 1 vs. 8 format. No byes, just a straight playoff. I don’t mind the idea of the top six teams being the winners of the six conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Group of Five) with two at-large bids, but let’s get rid of the byes. In college football that’s too big of an advantage.

*****

2. Tulsa transfer Akayleb Evans will pick Notre Dame.

Akayleb Evans (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The big and talented cornerback has to be close to a decision unless he decides to visit Georgia as the Bulldogs were a late offer. To me, it’s down to Notre Dame and Missouri and despite Mizzou having his former coach, Aaron Fletcher, on staff Notre Dame is obviously hard to beat in recruiting and offers a bigger stage for Evans, who seems hungry to prove himself at the highest level. That and academics will allow the Irish to win this battle.

*****

3. UGA squanders the most talent in college football.

Kirby Smart (USA Today)