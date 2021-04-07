Fact or Fiction: Khamauri Rogers will go in-state
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and South-Central analyst Sam Spiegelman along with UGASports.com’s Jake Reuse and a special guest appearance from Rivals social media lead Woody Wom...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news