Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. -- along with Jason Higdon of 1standtenflorida.com, Charles Fishbein of The Osceola.com.com and Frank Tucker of CanesCounty.com -- tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION in the Sunshine State.

1. Florida will hold off Georgia, others for in-state running back Chauncey Bowens.

Garcia's take: FICTION. Chauncey Bowens has been busy on due diligence trips early in 2023 and there is more to be scheduled from an official visit perspective. But the news of Georgia getting the first official visit on Bowens' schedule alone should make for another level of intrigue on its own. Obviously the program is winning and recruiting on a higher clip than just about any other and it has had considerable success at the running back position, in particular, even in the state of Florida. Dell McGee and the Bulldogs are pushing for this flip and won't soon slow down even after the summer visits wind down. Earlier this spring, I was told despite pushes from Alabama and Ohio State for Bowens, it was Georgia that should be considered the top threat to Florida. Higdon's take: FACT. One of the essential recruits for the Gators, regardless of position, is running back Chauncey Bowens. The staff continues to do a fantastic job with Bowens and his family. He will make his official visit with the Gators on the Weekend of June 16 with 12 other high school players. While the Gators will need to fight to the end to secure his signature, the strong bonds between Bowens and the coaches will see him with the Gators next season. Bowens has visited Florida nine times, and his official will make 10.

*****

2. Florida State will win the recruiting state championship over Florida and Miami in the 2024 cycle.

Landen Thomas

Garcia's take: FACT. Many would assume the Seminoles' on-field surge in 2022 led to the best class in the state, but the program actually finished behind both in-state rivals. The difference in the 2024 cycle is the expectation of Mike Norvell's program to sustain the newfound momentum into the future. Recruit perception in the state, specifically, is highest on Florida State relative to Miami and Florida working to get back to national prominence. Another sign that the Seminoles are in position for a strong class is their staff continuity from 2022 and the strong foundation of double-digit pledges already on board following the flip of then-Georgia tight end commitment Landen Thomas. Fishbein's take: FACT. Right now FSU has the recruiting momentum over UF and Miami. You can't ever count out Mario Cristobal, who is an elite recruiter, and Billy Napier showed last year he can put together a very good class. The difference is FSU is coming off a 10-win season and has a top-10 class. Not much should change as FSU should have more success on the field this year as well. That will translate into FSU's best class in over a decade.

*****

3. Miami's defensive line haul in 2024 will be better than what it brought in during the 2023 cycle.

Justin Scott (Rivals.com)