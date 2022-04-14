Fact or Fiction: Georgia is a leader for Richard Young

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Gary Ferman of CaneSport.com, Zack Carpenter of ScarletAndGrayReport.com and Blayne Gilmer of UGASports.com take on three college football recruiting topics to see if the question is FACT or FICTION.

1. Miami will sign three in-state prospects ranked inside the Rivals’ top 10 for the state of Florida

Cormani McClain (Rivals.com)

2. Ohio State will sign five or more Rivals250 prospects from Florida in the 2023 class.

Mark Fletcher (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wright’s take: FACT. As it currently stands, the lowest-ranked Rivals250 prospect from Florida is running back Sedrick Irvin, rated No. 39 in-state. That gives Ohio State opportunities to ransack the territory for highly prized four-star prospects. Running back Mark Fletcher announcing on Tuesday could open the door for other American Heritage players such as Daemon Fagan and Brandon Inniss to follow suit. I would add receiver Carnell Tate to that mix and running back Cedric Baxter Jr. The Buckeyes are lining up for a big windfall out of Florida in the 2023 class. Carpenter’s take: FACT. The Buckeyes made it a priority to attack the states of Florida and Georgia in this class. They have gotten off to a good start in Florida by landing commitments from safety Cedric Hawkins and running back Mark Fletcher, and they are far from finished. I really like where Ohio State stands with five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss following their visits in early April. I’m close to putting in FutureCasts for them to land at Ohio State but not quite yet. I’m closer to one for Tate, but I still think the Buckeyes will have to wait out Inniss’ visit to USC this summer. But they will get another chance to leave an impression when he visits Ohio State for a third time in the summer. At running back, I like Ohio State to land either Richard Young or Cedric Baxter Jr. I believe one of them will be a Buckeye and complete Ohio State’s goal of a two-back class.

3. Georgia is a leader for 2023 RB Richard Young.

Richard Young (Rivals.com)