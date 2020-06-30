CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Jamie Newman is this season's most important transfer

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. RELATED: Newman working out at Elite 11 event



1. Jamie Newman is this season's most important transfer.

Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s close, but Newman will have the biggest impact at the highest level when it comes to the playoff picture. The former Wake Forest quarterback will lead a strong Georgia team with a loaded defense and the Dawgs will be in the playoff picture for sure. Trey Sermon at Ohio State, D’Eriq King at Miami and others are big transfers but no one is bigger than Newman, who could have a monster year replacing Jake Fromm. Gorney’s take: FACT. King is important at MIami because that defense is going to be outstanding and the quarterback position was such a mess there last season. He could really spark the Hurricanes, but Newman is the biggest because Georgia could win the national title. I’ve said this before and said it again - Fromm didn’t get the credit he deserved with the Bulldogs, but Newman could be an upgrade because of his versatility and dual-threat ability. He led Wake Forest in rushing attempts and touchdowns last season and that athleticism will be welcomed in Athens.

2. The state of Virginia is as open for poaching as its ever been.

3. Georgia and Miami have a real shot at Maason Smith.

Here's some clips of Maason Smith from Sunday's Camp Moula Trenches Showcase. Mind you: there is a reason Smith is the No. 1 DT in the country on @Rivals pic.twitter.com/TDXc2vKUpI — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 29, 2020