CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Jamie Newman is this season's most important transfer

Fact or Fiction: Jamie Newman is this season's most important transfer
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Jamie Newman is this season's most important transfer.
Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s close, but Newman will have the biggest impact at the highest level when it comes to the playoff picture. The former Wake Forest quarterback will lead a strong Georgia team with a loaded defense and the Dawgs will be in the playoff picture for sure. Trey Sermon at Ohio State, D’Eriq King at Miami and others are big transfers but no one is bigger than Newman, who could have a monster year replacing Jake Fromm.
Gorney’s take: FACT. King is important at MIami because that defense is going to be outstanding and the quarterback position was such a mess there last season. He could really spark the Hurricanes, but Newman is the biggest because Georgia could win the national title. I’ve said this before and said it again - Fromm didn’t get the credit he deserved with the Bulldogs, but Newman could be an upgrade because of his versatility and dual-threat ability. He led Wake Forest in rushing attempts and touchdowns last season and that athleticism will be welcomed in Athens.
2. The state of Virginia is as open for poaching as its ever been.
Farrell’s take: FACT. It’s getting ridiculous as LB Naquan Brown and CB Tony Grimes will be leaving the state this week to likely LSU and North Carolina respectively. RB Treveyon Henderson chose Ohio State and last year RB Chris Tyree, LB Antoine Sampah and others all left the state. Virginia Tech and Virginia are having a really hard time keeping kids in state, so it’s open season for everyone else.
Gorney’s take: FACT. This is hard to believe, but the last top-10 player from the state of Virginia to sign with the Cavaliers was linebacker Jahvoni Simmons in the 2015 recruiting class. Virginia has had an incredibly difficult time getting involved with the elite players in the state; Virginia Tech used to have success but the last few years has been a major dry spell and I’m not sure it’s getting better soon. Ohio State, Penn State, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama and many others are picking the state apart and it’s hurting the two in-state powers.
3. Georgia and Miami have a real shot at Maason Smith.
Here's some clips of Maason Smith from Sunday's Camp Moula Trenches Showcase. Mind you: there is a reason Smith is the No. 1 DT in the country on @Rivals pic.twitter.com/TDXc2vKUpI— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 29, 2020
Farrell’s take: FACT. Smith is coming out with a top eight soon and the five-star from Louisiana said that Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Miami will be in it. Most feel this will be another epic battle between LSU and Alabama, but don’t count out the Dawgs and Canes here, especially Georgia. If UGA has a big season, especially on defense, I can picture them staying in this race until the end.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Georgia is definitely a major player in Smith’s recruitment, but I have a hard time believing the five-star defensive tackle is going to end up at Miami, even though he could take a visit there. This will come down to LSU (which might just be impossible to beat) along with Alabama and Georgia. Five-star Korey Foreman said he’s very serious about playing with Smith, but if Clemson and USC top Foreman’s list then that doesn’t make much sense. My pick is still LSU by a wide margin for Smith, but other SEC powers aren’t giving up. I just don’t see him heading to the ACC.