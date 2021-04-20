CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Julian Armella is clearly the No. 1 in the 2022 class

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with Rivals national analyst Sam Spiegelman and Andrew Bone from BamaInsider.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Julian Armella is clearly the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 class.

Julian Armella (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Julian Armella was fantastic at the Rivals Camp Series in Miami over the weekend. He has slimmed down, looks great and still has that nasty physical side that we are looking for in offensive tackles. But I especially liked Kelvin Banks at the Dallas camp two weeks ago and there will be many more to review in the coming weeks as well. There is going to be some heated debates about the offensive tackle position throughout this cycle and I don’t think Armella did anything to hurt his position at No. 1 but it’s not an open-and-shut case like some years. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. This is no easy call and may be the biggest debate through the All-American games in January. In our first two weeks of the Rivals Camp Series, we've seen close-up looks at five-stars Armella and Kam Dewberry, ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively at offensive tackle, along with Rivals100 prospects Will Campbell and Banks. There is no question in my mind that we'll be adding more five-stars to this position and both Armella and Dewberry impressed in our first look this offseason. Dewberry has position versatility and is wildly consistent; Armella shed some weight and pieced together a stellar effort at RCS Miami and Banks was near-flawless a week prior in Dallas and the same goes for Campbell. All four of these linemen are franchise pieces.

*****

2. Brandon Inniss would be the top-rated receiver in 2022 even though he's a 2023 prospect.

Brandon Inniss (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Brandon Inniss is great. He has all the tools to be an elite receiver and that’s what he showed at the Miami Rivals Camp and that’s why he’s an early five-star in the 2023 class. But I definitely love Oklahoma commit Luther Burden a whole lot and with his size, speed and playmaking ability, I would still give him the edge. Plus, Kevin Coleman is undersized but he’s such a dynamic playmaker and in today’s college football, he might be more valuable than anyone else. There are no complaints about Inniss but Burden and Coleman are tough to turn down for this question. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. The wide receiver crop in the 2022 class is certainly deep, but I'm not sure that Inniss wouldn't also be the best receiver in that group, too. Inniss plays very Christian Kirk-ian with the ability to make plays all over the field. He's smooth out of his release and can challenge downfield easily. He also makes a ton of catches with hands in his face and makes it look rather seamless. He'll wind up as a dynamic, multifaceted chess piece somewhere like Ohio State, Alabama, Florida or Oklahoma down the road.

*****

3. Walter Nolen showing up at the Alabama spring game is a sign the Crimson Tide are on top now.

Walter Nolen (Rivals.com)