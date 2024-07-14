Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by national recruiting analysts Adam Friedman and John Garcia, Jr. , along with Jeremy Birmingham from DottingTheEyes.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Gorney’s take: FACT. The conversation has gotten tighter around the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250 with LSU commit Bryce Underwood and Ohio State pledge Tavien St. Clair entering the picture much more but I still believe Julian Lewis should remain the top-ranked prospect in the class.

There is so much to like about the USC commit who is still being worked on by Auburn, Colorado and others. Every time he needed a big throw at the Rivals Five-Star, Lewis delivered a pinpoint, precision pass. Everything was right on the money at big moments. He was very solid at that event and very solid at the Elite 11 and while he doesn’t deliver the fastball like those other players, let’s not get caught up in looks and let’s remember accuracy and timing are so important in the college game and beyond.

There have been many instances where we could have put the better-looking quarterback ahead of someone else with the Bryce Young year coming to mind. We also didn’t have Kyler Murray high enough. We chose Quinn Ewers’ fastball over Caleb Williams’ stability. Underwood and St. Clair are definitely not bad choices and both will be seriously considered but I still think Lewis should remain at the top.

Friedman’s take: FICTION. This is the biggest question heading into the upcoming rankings meetings and I honestly haven't made up my mind yet. I'm leaning towards Lewis not remaining No. 1 in the Rivals250 but he certainly shouldn't be outside of the top five or 10. Lewis is a tremendously talented passer and one of the more technically refined quarterbacks we've seen in recent years. It's also worth noting he is one of the youngest players in this class, having reclassified from 2026 to 2025 earlier this cycle. Physically, though, Lewis is on the smaller side. He's about the same height as Tua Tagovailoa. Lewis isn't much of a runner and his frame is pretty close to maxed out so you worry about how he'll hold up against bigger, faster, and stronger defenders.

No. 1 in the Rivals250 is supposed to represent a projected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft so that means it should be a quarterback most years. This year there are at least three quarterbacks who standout as potential No. 1s - Lewis, Bryce Underwood, and Tavien St. Clair. Underwood and St. Clair are around two or three inches taller than Lewis and carry at least 20 more pounds of solid mass, not to mention their elite passing abilities.

The race for No. 1 in the Rivals250 will remain a hotly contested battle all the way until the end of the rankings cycle and, sadly, the correct answer won't emerge until a few years down the line.