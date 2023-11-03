1. Miami has a great chance to flip Armondo Blount back?

Armondo Blount

Benjamin: FACT. Miami has a great chance to backflip Armondo Blount for several reasons. Blount could simply look at the success of current defensive end Rueben Bain. The freshman is having an outstanding season, and Blount could have a similar impact in year one if he decided to stay home. Blount and Bain played their final year of high school at local powerhouse and pipeline Miami Central, and Blount could be another hometown hero. Who wouldn't want to be coached by a Hall of Famer in defensive line coach Jason Taylor? Taylor is developing young pass rushers like Bain and Jayden Wayne to become elite. Playing at Miami would also garner more opportunities in NIL, based on proximity. The glaring advantage that Florida State might have is its undefeated record, but that could change as Miami visits Tallahassee in nine days. Smith: FACT. When Blount decided to flip from Miami to Florida State it was seismic recruiting news. His decision to also reclassify to the 2024 cycle made this even more urgent for the schools in Florida that want to keep him home. Blount has already played four years of high school football, since he started playing as an eighth grader. Miami will not go away easily in this recruitment, and that will keep everyone on edge until the paperwork is sent in during the Early Signing Period. Blount also plans to enroll early at his school of choice.

2. Georgia is the clear frontrunner for 2025 LB Zayden Walker.

Zayden Walker (Greg Smith/Rivals.com)

May: FACT. This is a clear case for those who believe in following the visits. Walker has already visited Georgia for wins over South Carolina and Kentucky this fall, and he plans to be back Saturday for the matchup with Missouri. Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have prioritized Walker as an inside linebacker for a while, comparing him to first-round NFL Draft pick and former Bulldog Quay Walker. Those relationships have the Bulldogs in the driver’s seat for one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 class. Smith: FACT. There is an old adage in recruiting: Follow the visits. So Walker taking three trips to Athens this season, including this weekend, is a big deal. I got a chance to see Walker play in person last week and was very impressed with what I saw. When he decided that he wasn’t going to be blocked, there was nothing the opponent could do. He has the size and athleticism to play a number of spots in college, but I believe he is currently enamored with the vision that Smart and Schumann have for him. It’d be a major upset if he doesn’t become a Bulldog.

3. Nebraska is waving the white flag on Florida recruiting.

Matt Rhule (USA Today Sports Images)