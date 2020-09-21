CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Miami is for real

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Miami is for real.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Louisville is no joke and it has a ton of talent, but it had no answer for Miami and it’s clear that D’Eriq King is a major difference-maker and the defense is as advertised. It’s too early to heap too much praise on the Canes and think they can challenge Clemson in the ACC, but they are by far a much better team than they were a year ago. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m not going to toot my own horn - OK, maybe a little bit - but I predicted Miami could be a national sleeper this year many times in this space and it looks like it’s coming to fruition. Louisville is a very good team with a very talented offense and Miami went in there Saturday night and won that game convincingly, even though the Cardinals had more total yards.

The Hurricanes are completely different with King at quarterback, all kinds of running back threats, solid receivers including tight end Brevin Jordan and a defense that has playmakers at all three levels. Of course, this might all come down to the game at Clemson on Oct. 10, but Miami looks like a real threat at this point.

2. Notre Dame has a playoff caliber team.

Ian Book (AP)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Notre Dame looked impressive against USF and it certainly has a talented team, but there are still some issues we saw against a Duke team we just saw get throttled by Boston College. The running game will be strong and the offensive line is nasty but I worry about the big-play ability of the passing game if they fall behind. Is Ian Book that guy who can beat Clemson or Alabama? I am not convinced. Gorney’s take: FACT. There are obviously some concerns here, one being that Clemson comes to South Bend in early November and that could make-or-break a playoff run for the Irish. But Notre Dame has a lot of interesting pieces here: A veteran quarterback, a talented rushing attack, a mean offensive line and a defense that has been very solid through two wins, albeit against weak competition.

If everything falls right against Clemson and Notre Dame can pull the stunner there (on top of beating a tough Louisville team), the Irish might not have what it takes to win a title, but they do have a shot at making the playoffs. Still, though, I’m not sure Notre Dame can pull off the Clemson stunner.

3. Alabama will land J.T. Tuimoloau.