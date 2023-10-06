1. Miami is the team to beat for Rivals100 wide receiver and former Georgia commitment Ny Carr.

Ny Carr

Benjamin's Take: FACT. Miami is making a big push to land its third blue-chip wide receiver in the 2024 class. New Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard has already done a tremendous job in recruiting, helping to land five-star Jo Jo Trader and four-star Chance Robinson. Beard is also showing his worth on the football field as the current wide receiving corps ranks fifth in the nation in receiving grade (85.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Many believe that part of the reason the four-star decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs is because of the growing mutual interest between Carr and the Hurricanes. Miami can seal the deal this weekend as the Hurricanes will host Carr on a game-day visit, along with five-star Jeremiah Smith. I'm guessing that Miami closes on Carr and drives for more to boost its 15th-ranked class into the top 10. Garcia's Take: FACT. The moment Carr publicly backed off of the Georgia pledge, Miami was the team controlling the buzz, despite heavy competition from Florida State, Auburn and others. The Tigers had the Peach Stater on campus for a visit last weekend, and while he came away impressed, news of his impending Hurricanes visit seemed to dominate the returns from Auburn's upset bid of Georgia. Multiple sources have told Rivals that Miami has been in the mix for Carr longer than given credit for, and with the on-field product buzzing from a passing-game standpoint everything could be lining up for a big splash in South Florida. Carr has told many he doesn't expect to be uncommitted for very long, so every visit feels very big down the stretch.

2. Oklahoma will add at least one Floridian to its class of 2024 before the end of the season.

Eddy Pierre-Louis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Drumm's Take: FACT. Oklahoma is recruiting several targets from the Sunshine State. As of the time of this write-up, I continue to feel as if the Sooners are in a good spot for Tampa Catholic four-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis. Also, Oklahoma already has IMG teammates committed in four-star DL Jayden Jackson and five-star DL David Stone, and the Sooners are pushing for 2024 three-star ATH Cameron Campbell out of Tampa Tech. One way or another, Oklahoma continues to keep its pipeline in Florida wide open in the 2024 class, with several 2025 targets already looking hard at OU as the Sooners move into the SEC in the '24 season. Garcia's Take: FICTION. OU is in the thick of it for multiple Floridians in the senior class, especially the pair of Tampa natives in Pierre-Louis and Campbell. While the Sooners sit near the top for each, however, there are still clear hurdles for the program to win out for either recruit. Pierre-Louis has long-term personal ties to the UCF coaching staff and it hosted him yet again just last week. He also wants to get out to see several of his top contenders beyond UCF and OU, such as in-state Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M. Campbell is in total reset mode after decommitting from Michigan State, and has yet to see OU or Kansas State for the first time. He'll take those trips while Colorado and Miami, among others, keep tabs on him going forward. Should the Sooners win either battle here it would be impressive, but it feels early to call it on my end.

3. UCF is trending up in recruiting since entering the Big 12.

Jakob Gude (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)