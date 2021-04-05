CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Miami will push Clemson in 2021

1. Miami will win 10 games next season and push Clemson

FICTION. With Alabama on the schedule things don't look good for a 10-win season. The Hurricanes' weakness along the offensive and defensive lines make me think they will contend for a division title but not for 10 wins or push Clemson if they make it to the ACC title game. I checked with the Miami fans at Gary Ferman's War Room message board on Canesport.com as well and most agreed, although a few felt this team could surprise. I have Miami second in the Coastal.

2. Tykee Smith is the biggest defensive get in the portal this cycle.

FACT. It's not every day that a national title contender gets an All-American safety to plug into a position of need. There have been some very nice defensive additions recently but I can't think of one bigger than Tykee Smith to Georgia, especially as it looked like he was headed to Auburn.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM





3. Iowa State should be the favorite to win the Big 12.