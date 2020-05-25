Farrell’s take: FICTION. I have UNC winning the Coastal because the Tar Heels are loaded on offense. I feel Miami will rebound from an awful season, but it doesn't have the guns on offense to win enough. D’Eriq King is a great addition, but the Hurricanes lack dynamic players at running back and wide receiver and the offense has disappointed. I love the Miami defense, but UNC will score on anyone.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Miami cratered down the stretch last season, and if the Hurricanes didn’t completely tank – or showed any interest in those games – then a 9-4 season was not out of the realm of possibility. And that was with a horrible quarterback situation that never got figured out. Now, King, a Houston transfer, is running the show, there is talent across the board and the defensive line could be devastating. Miami lost at North Carolina in the closing minute last year with all of the above considerations. North Carolina should be better, but Miami will be way, way better and if the Canes don’t win the Coastal it’s a major problem.