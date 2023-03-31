Five-star QB Jadyn Davis is a lock for Michigan when he announces later today.

Jadyn Davis (Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FACT. We’re finally going to see the end of Jadyn Davis' long recruitment later today, and I expect him to go public with his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. It's felt like Michigan has been the favorite since last summer, which is when I put in the first Michigan FutureCast prediction, and there's been no reason to change that pick since then. Davis put out a top five last week that included Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State, along with Michigan, but it’s hard to see a scenario where he chooses any of the other four given his reaction to his latest trip to Ann Arbor. Henschke’s take: FACT. We have felt pretty good about Michigan’s chances for Davis for a while. We feel his best relationships are in Ann Arbor. The Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors and a change at quarterbacks coach in rapid succession might’ve had short term ramifications, but Kirk Campbell’s addition to the staff as QB coach has been huge to get things back on track. I am expecting Davis to pick the Wolverines.

*****

Miami is set to take the lead for five-star David Stone.

David Stone

Friedman's take: FICTION. There is certainly a lot for Miami fans to get excited about, but visits on back-to-back weekends isn't a guarantee of anything. Stone doesn't want to commit until the fall, so there is a lot of time for teams to jockey for position. Oklahoma, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan State are just some of the other contenders trying to woo Stone and his family. Whatever momentum Miami picks up from this weekend's visit, Mario Cristobal and his staff will need to sustain it before I consider them the clear leader for Stone's commitment. Benjamin's take: FACT. Visits on back-to-back weekends are a rarity in college football recruiting. The fact that David Stone visited Miami on consecutive weekends bodes well for Hurricanes fans. Also having two defensive line coaches - and one being a Hall of Famer in Jason Taylor - doesn’t hurt either. Then add in the fact that his former IMG teammates Francis Mauigoa (who is pushing for a starting position in the spring), Antonio Tripp and Jayden Wayne are enjoying every bit of Coral Gables and the culture Cristobal is establishing, Stone could very well be rolling his way to Miami. Plus, Miami is still super thin at the defensive tackle position, which will be a constant selling point.

*****

South Carolina will go 3-for-3 with the in-state four-star offensive linemen.