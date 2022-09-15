Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with national recruiting analyst Nick Harris, CanesCounty.com recruiting writer Frank Tucker and AuburnSports.com writer Bryan Stultz cover Miami recruiting, a must-win game for Auburn against Penn State, and which state has the best 2023 talent, Alabama or Louisiana.



A Miami loss to Texas A&M would negatively impact the Hurricanes' recruiting efforts.

Mario Cristobal (USA Today Sports Images)

Wright’s take: FICTION. After a 2-0 start, Miami fans may be dreaming of a College Football Playoff berth already, but reasonable supporters understand there will more than likely some growing pains ahead as the schedule gets tougher. That same notion holds true for recruits. A loss on the road to Texas A&M will not detour those committed or push those leaning toward them away. However, an ugly loss compiled with a tough season could lead to doubt. Although A&M is favored, the Hurricanes should enter this contest expecting a win. Tucker's take: FICTION. Miami has built a strong class of 17 that committed based on the future of the program and no real recent track record of on-field success. The potential for early playing time, strong NIL opportunities and a belief in Mario Cristobal I think locks these prospects in and still leaves the door open for future blue-chip prospects to jump on whether Miami wins or loses on Saturday.

*****

From a recruiting perspective, Auburn is facing a must-win situation against Penn State.

Bryan Harsin (USA Today Sports Images)

Wright’s take: FACT. Holding down the No. 60 spot in the Rivals’ team recruiting rankings, this is a must-win for the Tigers, especially with Auburn hosting Penn State. The overall schedule works in Auburn’s favor this season with five home games to start the season and just four road contests, creating great opportunities to win over recruits. But the SEC schedule doesn’t make life on The Plains any easier going forward. Getting a big home win against the Nittany Lions should boost enthusiasm along the recruiting trail and may get head coach Bryan Harsin’s doubters to take a step back. Matthew’s take: FICTION. There's no doubt this is a big, big game and a win could and probably would help jump-start Auburn's recruiting. But I hesitate to call any game a must-win, especially when it comes to recruiting. A successful season would certainly help boost AU's recruiting and a win over Penn State could be a component of that, but the Tigers have many more big games ahead that will shape the season and how recruits view Bryan Harsin's program.

*****

The state of Alabama has more talent in the 2023 class than Louisiana.

Arch Manning (Sam Spiegelman)