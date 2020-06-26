CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Rousseau will be the best pas rusher in college football

Farrell’s take: FACT. And I don’t think it will be very close. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks last season and he will get more attention than ever. But with a lot of talent along the defensive line, he will still get his and could surpass 15 sacks again. Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon and a few others will push, but Rousseau is the guy to watch off the edge next season in college football. In fact, his teammate Quincy Roche could be the one who pushes him the most nationally. These two are going to be amazing to watch.

Gorney’s take: FACT. One of the reasons I’m predicting Miami to be a major surprise not only in the ACC but across college football is Rousseau, who should only build on his dominant season where he had 54 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss. That’s because offensive lines won’t be focused only on him with Temple transfer Roche coming in. With the Owls, Roche had 26 sacks over three seasons.

The Hurricanes’ defensive line should be outstanding. Thibodeaux could make this argument really interesting though. The former five-star had a tremendous freshman season and could become unstoppable at Oregon this season.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM