CaneSport - Fact or Fiction: Savion Collins will flip to Florida

1. DT Savion Collins will stick with Miami.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Collins recently said he’s still committed to Miami, but the four-star admitted that communication hasn’t been consistent. It’s unclear whether Miami is moving on it if the Florida Gators are stealing him but right now it appears more likely he’ll play for Dan Mullen than Manny Diaz.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. It sounds like only a matter of time until Collins flips to Florida. He admitted recently that he doesn’t talk much to Miami, that Florida talks to him the most and that he has an excellent relationship with Gators defensive line coach David Turner. All those signs point to a flip in the making unless Miami starts to really pick it up with him again. There are going to be a whole lot of de-commitments in the coming months and my prediction is that Collins ends up at Florida.
2. Ricky Parks will be the next four-star to commit to Iowa.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Parks, the four-star running back out of Florida, will announce on June 28 and Iowa has to be the team to beat. Utah, Pitt, Florida State and others are in the mix, but with former teammate Dane Belton on campus and current teammate Jordan Oladokun already committed, there are too many connections to Iowa here to doubt the Hawkeyes.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Iowa has to feel really, really good here. There are just too many signs to ignore in the Hawkeyes’ favor with a current teammate already committed there, a former teammate already on campus and Parks’ high level of interest in Iowa for some time. There are other programs involved, but if Iowa goes into the state of Florida and lands a four-star running back, that’s a huge statement for coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff and a big win in a hotly-contested state.
3. D'Eriq King will have a better statistical season than Sam Howell.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. This is an interesting debate because Sam Howell put up amazing numbers last year at North Carolina as a freshman — more than 3,600 yards passing with 38 touchdowns and only 7 picks — but people forget how dominant D'Eriq King was a couple of seasons ago. Yes it was at Houston, but is the move to Miami in the ACC that much of a jump in talent? In 2018, King threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 scores with just 6 interceptions. He also rushed for more than 600 yards and 14 more scores.
But this is about weapons and Howell has many more than King. This will be a very interesting battle to watch and I feel it will be close, but the edge goes to Howell.
Gorney’s take: FACT. The reason I side with King here is that he put up massive numbers at Houston and he didn’t have nearly the army of playmakers he will find at Miami, which could be a big-time sleeper in the ACC.
Brevin Jordan, Mike Harley, Dee Wiggins, Mark Pope, Jeremiah Payton, Michael Redding, Dazalin Worsham and Will Mallory will be at King’s disposal. The Hurricanes should be moving the ball up and down the field. Throw in King’s ability to make things happen with his feet, too, and he could have a special season. Howell has been fantastic so far but a little sophomore slump could be coming. I’m not taking anything away from him, though, since he was so great last season, but I’ll take King.