1. The FSU-Miami game doesn’t matter.

N'Kosi Perry runs past Joshua Kaindoh in last season's Miami-FSU game. (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. While neither team is tearing it up on the field, this game is important for recruiting purposes. The winner will still be able to point toward its program moving in the right direction and the loser will have some explaining to do. It’s more important for Miami than it is for FSU in recruiting, but for Willie Taggart and his future, this is a must-win game as well. Gorney’s take: FICTION. This game definitely matters because a lot of top prospects are going to be paying attention to see if either team can get any traction. The offenses have not been anything to write home about and a lot of top targets for both the Seminoles and the Hurricanes look around the country at proud programs putting up huge numbers and want to be a part of that instead of staying in-state and struggling. Signs of life need to be shown or recruiting classes could start to wither away.

2. Buckeyes recruiting hasn’t slowed down.

Ryan Day (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Urban Meyer was a great recruiter, one of the best in college football history. But Ryan Day is proving to be no slouch in that category and the commitment of coveted 2021 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Is just another example. Especially for offensive skill players, Ohio State can recruit with the best of them and unlike any other team up north. Harrison Jr. had offers from everyone and loves what he sees from Day’s offense. There have been hiccups — like losing out on Bijan Robinson — but Day is elite in the recruiting space. Gorney’s take: FACT. I don’t know if Day is as good a recruiter as Meyer - or if that’s even possible - and it will take years to figure that out, but the Buckeyes have it rolling right now and it doesn’t look like they will slow down anytime soon. Ohio State is recruiting better than anybody in the Big Ten and trails only LSU and Clemson nationally. That’s a really impressive start. And things could get even better because Ohio State has a bunch of guys on the cusp of five-star status.

3. Syracuse is on life support.

Abdul Adams (AP Images)