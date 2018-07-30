CaneSport.com

Fall preview: QB position's biggest battle is for No. 2 spot
Go ahead and say it: Malik Rosier is the key to the season.Certainly many fans feel that way. Mark Richt made it clear all spring that Rosier is his guy for the job, and if the returning starter ca...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news