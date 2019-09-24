FAN ANALYSIS: GOAT, Cane Cartel making hay at Hard Rock Stadium
At any Miami Hurricanes’ game at Hard Rock Stadium, look into the west end zone, section 102, row 15, and you’ll see a goat.
It’s a special goat, one that doesn’t scamper through the aisles or screech “baaaaa.”
It’s a stuffed goat. It belongs to a group of fans called Canes Cartel and is treated reverently.
During games the goat is held or sits atop the head of a Canes Cartel member, facing the field for every play, dancing to the music during timeouts.
And, of course, the goat wears a turnover chain.
The goat’s name: Sean Taylor.
To the Canes Cartel, and many other fans, Sean Taylor is the Miami Hurricanes’ G.O.A.T. - Greatest Of All Time.
Some fans make the argument that the Canes’ G.O.A.T. is Ed Reed or Ray Lewis or Warren Sapp or Vinny Testeverde or Gino Torretta or Michael Irvin or others.
To the Canes Cartel, Sean Taylor was the best of the best.
Taylor was the legendary safety who played on the 2001-2003 teams. During his final season he led the nation in interceptions and he returned three of them for touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins.
He stood out on a UM defense that included Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams, Vince Wilfork, Antrel Rolle, and Roger McIntosh.
That’s five first-round NFL draft picks and a second rounder (McIntosh). A year before that, the defense included first-round picks Jerome McDougle and William Joseph, and the year before that first-rounders Phillip Buchanon, Ed Reed and Mike Rumph.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Taylor was one of just four true freshmen to play on the 2001 national championship team. His sophomore season he was a first-team All-Big East selection as he recorded 85 tackles (53 solo), broke up 15 passes, intercepted four passes, forced a fumble, blocked a kick and returned a punt for a touchdown. In the Syracuse game he caught a pass on a fake punt and ran 47 yards for a touchdown. In the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State he had 11 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Sean Michael Taylor grew up in Miami and graduated from Gulliver Prep. He made two Pro Bowls with the Redskins before his tragic death in 2007 (there’s no need to go into those details in this article).
At halftime of the Bethune-Cookman game I talked with members of the Canes Cartel. When I asked for names of the members so I could quote them I was told, “No individual names, please. We’re the same as they are on the field. We’re together.”
They said there are 20 “official” members of the Canes Cartel. They’re all long-time season ticket holders and they grew up in the Miami area.
How long has the Canes Cartel existed?
“Ever since Sean Taylor was no longer with us. It’s a matter of respect. We want to commemorate who the real Canes are.”
The Canes Cartel and the goat travel to road games.
“Every road game the Cartel goes, no matter what. This year we went to Orlando for the Florida game and to North Carolina. We’ll be at Tallahassee.”
I asked the Canes Cartel about the hiring of Manny Diaz as head coach and about the 0-2 start.
“He represents the Canes. He’s starting to bring the Canes back to what they used to be. We’re here to fight and we’re here to play hard.”
“Manny Diaz is inspiring the Canes and bringing us back to where we were in the ‘80s. He teaches you how to be real football players. They come out of here all-stars, not just in the game but in life.”
“We did not think they’d be zero and 2. We had those games. Again, he’s a first year head coach,”
“Without a couple of losses, you’ll never make a real team. You can never start off as a 16-0 team.”
(Actually you can. Larry Coker won his first 24 in 2001-2002, with 15 future first-round draft picks. But that’s an article for another day.)
“We had a good game at North Carolina. We played hard, we made a couple of mistakes. We’re learning. We’ve got a new coach in Manny and he’s instituting a new system. We’re going to give him time, we’re going to be patient. We know what he brings. He’s Miami born and bred.”
What do you think of the staff Diaz has assembled?
“Manny has assembled a staff that is true to the program.”
“We know he’ll surround himself with people who represent the Miami Hurricanes well.”
What do you think of the talent level?
“We have great talent. We’re learning. We’re getting back to the ‘ship’.”
What about recruiting?
“We’re good. We got Tate Martell, a number one recruit. We’re getting transfers from big schools, from the Big Ten, the SEC. Miami is the place where people want to come.”
Do you miss the Orange Bowl?
“There’s no better place.”
“We grew up in that culture of the Orange Bowl.”
“The Miami Hurricanes deserve their own stadium.”
Regardless of where the Hurricanes play or how they play or how they’re coached, the Canes Cartel remains loyal to the program.
“We stand by them. Real fans.”
And they honor the legacy of Sean Taylor.
“He’s the best Hurricane. The greatest of all time.”