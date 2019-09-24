At any Miami Hurricanes’ game at Hard Rock Stadium, look into the west end zone, section 102, row 15, and you’ll see a goat.

It’s a special goat, one that doesn’t scamper through the aisles or screech “baaaaa.”

It’s a stuffed goat. It belongs to a group of fans called Canes Cartel and is treated reverently.

During games the goat is held or sits atop the head of a Canes Cartel member, facing the field for every play, dancing to the music during timeouts.

And, of course, the goat wears a turnover chain.

The goat’s name: Sean Taylor.

To the Canes Cartel, and many other fans, Sean Taylor is the Miami Hurricanes’ G.O.A.T. - Greatest Of All Time.

Some fans make the argument that the Canes’ G.O.A.T. is Ed Reed or Ray Lewis or Warren Sapp or Vinny Testeverde or Gino Torretta or Michael Irvin or others.

To the Canes Cartel, Sean Taylor was the best of the best.

Taylor was the legendary safety who played on the 2001-2003 teams. During his final season he led the nation in interceptions and he returned three of them for touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins.

He stood out on a UM defense that included Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams, Vince Wilfork, Antrel Rolle, and Roger McIntosh.

That’s five first-round NFL draft picks and a second rounder (McIntosh). A year before that, the defense included first-round picks Jerome McDougle and William Joseph, and the year before that first-rounders Phillip Buchanon, Ed Reed and Mike Rumph.

Let that sink in for a moment.

Taylor was one of just four true freshmen to play on the 2001 national championship team. His sophomore season he was a first-team All-Big East selection as he recorded 85 tackles (53 solo), broke up 15 passes, intercepted four passes, forced a fumble, blocked a kick and returned a punt for a touchdown. In the Syracuse game he caught a pass on a fake punt and ran 47 yards for a touchdown. In the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State he had 11 tackles and intercepted two passes.

Sean Michael Taylor grew up in Miami and graduated from Gulliver Prep. He made two Pro Bowls with the Redskins before his tragic death in 2007 (there’s no need to go into those details in this article).

At halftime of the Bethune-Cookman game I talked with members of the Canes Cartel. When I asked for names of the members so I could quote them I was told, “No individual names, please. We’re the same as they are on the field. We’re together.”

They said there are 20 “official” members of the Canes Cartel. They’re all long-time season ticket holders and they grew up in the Miami area.

How long has the Canes Cartel existed?

“Ever since Sean Taylor was no longer with us. It’s a matter of respect. We want to commemorate who the real Canes are.”