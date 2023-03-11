CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Ian Farrow is known for his power bat. Last year at FGCU, Farrow set the Eagles’ single-season record with 21 home runs and 75 RBI. But entering the Miami Hurricanes’ ACC opener, the junior slugger only had two homers across his first 11 games in the orange and green. Friday night, Farrow found his form. Farrow smacked a pair of homers, including the game-winning blast, as the Hurricanes bested previously undefeated and 19th-ranked NC State, 9-8, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. "His at-bats were really good," Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. "He had been struggling, chasing pitches out of the zone. He seemed to get it right with his at-bats tonight. He took counts deep, he laid off pitches and his body looked under control. When he swung the bat, he made good swings." Miami’s designated hitter launched a towering three-run shot that highlighted an eight-run second for the Hurricanes (9-5, 1-0 ACC).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CUkVBSy4gT1VULiBUSEUuIFRBUEUuIE1FQVNVUkUuPGJyPjxicj5N WS4gR09PRE5FU1MuPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFj Y25ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KQXBhbDZNNnZz Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkFwYWw2TTZ2czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aWFtaSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjM0MzUyMTE3NTMxMTQ4Mjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h cmNoIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Farrow’s third jack as a Hurricane traveled an estimated 414 feet and sparked Miami’s largest inning of the season, thus far. “I just wanted to damage with runners on,” Farrow said. “I come out every day and do whatever I can to help the team win. “I haven’t been swinging it the way I wanted to, but I’ve made a couple of adjustments and I feel really hot now. After the Wolfpack (13-1, 0-1 ACC) tallied eight unanswered runs to level the score at stretch time, Farrow flexed his muscles again. The Merritt Island, Fla., native launched an opposite-field solo shot to put the Hurricanes back in front for good.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JQU4uIEZBUlJPVy4gQUdBSU4uPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGFjY25ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9rcURJVVExMDZXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va3FESVVRMTA2VzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWFtaSBIdXJyaWNhbmVzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQ2FuZXNC YXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYW5lc0Jh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjM0MzgxOTg1MzYyODkwNzUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=