CaneSport.com

After inconsistent first 2 seasons at UM, Feagles to transfer
After a couple of inconsistent seasons as the Cane punter ... including getting benched in favor of a walkon this year ... Zach Feagles' Hurricane career is over.
UM announced the transfer news this afternoon. And it's not a surprise not only because of Feagles' on-field issues - Miami also has a commitment from Australian punter Louis Hedley.
Feagles suffered numerous shanks each of his two years at Miami despite performing extremely well in practices. He has an NFL leg but just couldn't find the consistency needed.
As a freshman he averaged 38.6 yards on 72 punts with long punt of 54; 25 punts landed inside opponents' 20-yard line and eight punts went 50 yards or longer.
This season he averaged 38.9 yards on 30 punts and had a long punt of 56 yards. He landed 11 punts inside opponents' 20-yard line.
Feagles is the son of long-time NFL punter / former Hurricane punter Jeff Feagles.
THE FEAGLES FILE
2018 (Sophomore): Served as one of Miami's primary punters for second straight year, averaging 38.9 yards on 30 punts...Had long punt of 56 yards...Landed 11 punts inside opponents' 20-yard line...Punted five times in season opener against LSU (Sept. 2), with two punts going more than 50 yards, including a long punt of 54...Averaged 44.0 yards on two punts against Savannah State (Sept. 8), including long punt of 55 yards...Averaged 41.6 yards on five punts in win at Toledo (Sept. 15)...Had three punts against FIU (Sept. 22)...Averaged 43.7 yards on three punts at Virginia (Oct. 13), including long punt of 48 yards...Had long punt of 44 yards at Boston College (Oct. 26)...Had two punts vs. Duke (Nov. 3) and one at Virginia Tech (Nov. 17)...Enjoyed best outing of season in finale vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 24), averaging 42.8 yards on five punts, including season-long punt of 56 yards...Landed three punts inside Panthers' 20-yard line.
2017 (True Freshman): Served as team's starting punter...Averaged 38.6 yards on 72 punts with long punt of 54...25 punts landed inside opponents' 20-yard line and eight punts went 50 yards or longer...Earned starting punter job in first fall camp...Averaged 49.0 yards on two punts with long of 51 in season opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 2)...Punted four times with long of 46 yards in win over Toledo (Sept. 23)...Three of five punts landed inside opponent 20-yard line in win at Duke (Sept. 29)...Averaged 43.6 yards per punt on eight punts in win at Florida State (Oct. 7)...Punted six times with long of 50 yards in win over Georgia Tech (Oct. 14)...Averaged 38.5 yards on six punts, four of which were fielded inside the 20-yard line, in win over Syracuse (Oct. 21)...Averaged 38.1 yards on eight punts against North Carolina (Oct. 28)...Had long punt of 50 and averaged 40.2 yards on four punts in win over Virginia Tech (Nov. 4)...Recorded long punt of 51 and averaged 38.5 yards on four punts against Notre Dame (Nov. 11)...Averaged 37.3 yards per punt against Virginia (Nov. 18)...Had career-high 10 punts with long of 50 yards at Pittsburgh (Nov. 24)...Averaged 37.3 yards on seven punts in ACC Championship Game against Clemson (Dec. 2)...Averaged 46.5 yards on four punts in Capital One Orange Bowl against Wisconsin (Dec. 30).
High School: Earned a three-star rating from ESPN and Scout…Listed as a two-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals…Participated in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game…Rated No. 7 among punters nationally by Kohl’s Kicking…Averaged 36.1 yards per punt during his high school career…Dropped seven punts inside the 20-yard-line as a senior…His longest punt of 57 yards came during his junior season…Chose Miami over offers from Rutgers and North Carolina…Son of 22-year NFL veteran and Miami alum Jeff Feagles.