CaneSport.com

After a couple of inconsistent seasons as the Cane punter ... including getting benched in favor of a walkon this year ... Zach Feagles' Hurricane career is over.

UM announced the transfer news this afternoon. And it's not a surprise not only because of Feagles' on-field issues - Miami also has a commitment from Australian punter Louis Hedley.

Feagles suffered numerous shanks each of his two years at Miami despite performing extremely well in practices. He has an NFL leg but just couldn't find the consistency needed.

As a freshman he averaged 38.6 yards on 72 punts with long punt of 54; 25 punts landed inside opponents' 20-yard line and eight punts went 50 yards or longer.

This season he averaged 38.9 yards on 30 punts and had a long punt of 56 yards. He landed 11 punts inside opponents' 20-yard line.

Feagles is the son of long-time NFL punter / former Hurricane punter Jeff Feagles.